CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Sarah Dawn Holder, 27, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Destaney Michelle Taylor, 26, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Ali Daoud, 32, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Dametrous G. Brooks, 27, Indianapolis, hold for other agency (felony)
Michael Anthony Burkel, 38, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Danny G. Smith, 50, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Andrew A. Rutherford, 30, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Sarah Michelle Pearson, 46, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Patrick S. McGlasson, 55, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony)
RELEASED
None
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Barry S. Sprigler, 49, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Stephanie L. Scalf, 33, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear), visiting a common nuisance
Robert A. Shannon, 40, New Albany, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drug, maintaining a common nuisance
Brittany N. Dunn, 34, New Albany, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of a syringe
Courtney E. Harkins, 31, Palmyra, warrant, hold for Clark County
Michael T. Mathis, 24, Jeffersonville, possession of syringe with prior
Christopher R. Bailey, 35, Jeffersonville, possession of syringe
Devon N. Turney, 26, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Shane W. Kern, 23, New Albany, warrant
RELEASED
None
