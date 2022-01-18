BOOKED-IN
Robert Douglas Upton, 54, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Dalton J. Barnett, 25, Memphis, warrant (felony)
Patrick G. McDonald, 40, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Robert Taylor, 31, Wichita, KS, hold for U.S. Marshall
Sir Charles Brown, 29, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
Kendrick Hogan, 27, Kokomo, hold for U.S. Marshall
Enrique Olivares, 27, no address listed, hold for U. S. Marshall
David Wayne Clemons, 45, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Bobby Wright, 51, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Terrence J. Cannon, 47, Jeffersonville, habitual traffic violator, leaving the scene of an accident
William Douglas Cooper Jr., 34, Marysville, theft, fraud (credit card)
Joshua Crites, 38, no address listed, hold for other agency (felony)
Margaret Elizabeth Rodriguez, 31, Jeffersonville, deception (falsely representing disadvantage women owned business, false informing, warrant (felony)
Mark A. Mann, 62, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (prior conviction within seven years)
Rodney Joshua Redden, 31, Charlestown, invasion of privacy
Allison Rae Shields, 24, Charlestown, hold for other agency (felony)
Timberly Onyx Powers, 28, Austin, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (felony)
Jasmine Nicole Smith, 32, Charlestown, driving while suspended (prior conviction), driving while intoxicated
Andrew B. Sumerfelt, 39, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated
Aaron Parkinson, 39, no address listed, theft of motor vehicle
Phillip Ray Turner, 44, English, theft from building, theft of motor vehicle
Jonathan Chase Lyle, 38, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)
Trenton C. Davis, 20, New Albany, illegal consumption of alcohol by minor
Jeffery Allen Briscoe II, 39, Henryville, warrant (felony)
Jason J. Emmons, 49, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor)
Michael Wright, 31, New Albany, hold for other agency (felony)
Dayton Mullins, 19, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), trafficking with an inmate
John Ringo Harrod, 25, Charlestown, intimidation (police or other occupational professional), battery by bodily waste
Anthony Michael Melton, 30, Ramsey, possession of syringe, theft (shoplifting)
Rebecca Joyce Burnett, 28, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Travis James Obrems, 30, Jeffersonville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Courtney Ne’Shell Harris, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Michael D. Esarey, 51, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Alberto Gadea Santos, 37, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), trafficking with an inmate
RELEASED
Brett Graham, 28, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated (refusal)
Abisai Contreras-Marin, 24, no address listed, driving while intoxicated
Damien Dale Smith, 31, Scottsburg, habitual traffic violator, possession of methamphetamine
William Douglas Cooper Jr., 34, Marysville, criminal trespass (violation of court order)
Ryan Michael Sanders, 32, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine
Amanda Joan Vest, 46, Clarksville, theft of motor vehicle
Jonathan Thomas Simms, 33, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)
Tyler J. Tavelli, 30, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Shannon Faye Walker, 39, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine
Michael D. Robb, 24, New Albany, invasion of privacy, leaving the scene of an accident
Charie N. Herron, 33, Louisville, possession of stolen property, possession of marijuana, possession of narcotic drug
BOOKED-IN
Christopher A. Jensen, 35, Georgetown, warrant (violation of parole)
Carvensue C. Wilcoxson, 35, New Albany, warrant (hold for Sampson Correctional Facility, NC)
Jonathan G. Rodgers, 35, Georgetown, invasion of privacy, interference in the reporting of a crime, resisting law enforcement
Christopher J. Leidolf, 43, Georgetown, invasion of privacy
Daniel C. Ott, 27, Clarksville, auto theft
Savion L. Southers, 22, New Albany, possession of controlled substance, dealing marijuana, reckless driving, possession of marijuana
Erik E. Byers, 39, Floyds Knobs, warrant (failure to appear)
Kimberly M. Pool, 40, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Talli J. Houston, 43, Charlestown, warrant
Jessie L. Sloss, 52, Louisville, needs to sign waiver for Jefferson County, KY
RELEASED
Tracy M. Dixon, 29, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Isaiah A. Perry, 33, Georgetown, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, refusal to identify
Ashley N. Engleking, 35, Jeffersonville, possession of paraphernalia
Charles M. Stout, 39, Fredricksburg, driving while intoxicated
Wesley A. Ludwig, 30, Louisville, habitual traffic violator
