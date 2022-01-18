BOOKED-IN

Robert Douglas Upton, 54, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Dalton J. Barnett, 25, Memphis, warrant (felony)

Patrick G. McDonald, 40, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Robert Taylor, 31, Wichita, KS, hold for U.S. Marshall

Sir Charles Brown, 29, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

Kendrick Hogan, 27, Kokomo, hold for U.S. Marshall

Enrique Olivares, 27, no address listed, hold for U. S. Marshall

David Wayne Clemons, 45, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Bobby Wright, 51, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Terrence J. Cannon, 47, Jeffersonville, habitual traffic violator, leaving the scene of an accident

William Douglas Cooper Jr., 34, Marysville, theft, fraud (credit card)

Joshua Crites, 38, no address listed, hold for other agency (felony)

Margaret Elizabeth Rodriguez, 31, Jeffersonville, deception (falsely representing disadvantage women owned business, false informing, warrant (felony)

Mark A. Mann, 62, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (prior conviction within seven years)

Rodney Joshua Redden, 31, Charlestown, invasion of privacy

Allison Rae Shields, 24, Charlestown, hold for other agency (felony)

Timberly Onyx Powers, 28, Austin, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (felony)

Jasmine Nicole Smith, 32, Charlestown, driving while suspended (prior conviction), driving while intoxicated

Andrew B. Sumerfelt, 39, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated

Aaron Parkinson, 39, no address listed, theft of motor vehicle

Phillip Ray Turner, 44, English, theft from building, theft of motor vehicle

Jonathan Chase Lyle, 38, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)

Trenton C. Davis, 20, New Albany, illegal consumption of alcohol by minor

Jeffery Allen Briscoe II, 39, Henryville, warrant (felony)

Jason J. Emmons, 49, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor)

Michael Wright, 31, New Albany, hold for other agency (felony)

Dayton Mullins, 19, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), trafficking with an inmate

John Ringo Harrod, 25, Charlestown, intimidation (police or other occupational professional), battery by bodily waste

Anthony Michael Melton, 30, Ramsey, possession of syringe, theft (shoplifting)

Rebecca Joyce Burnett, 28, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Travis James Obrems, 30, Jeffersonville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Courtney Ne’Shell Harris, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Michael D. Esarey, 51, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Alberto Gadea Santos, 37, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), trafficking with an inmate

RELEASED

Brett Graham, 28, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated (refusal)

Abisai Contreras-Marin, 24, no address listed, driving while intoxicated

Damien Dale Smith, 31, Scottsburg, habitual traffic violator, possession of methamphetamine

William Douglas Cooper Jr., 34, Marysville, criminal trespass (violation of court order)

Ryan Michael Sanders, 32, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine

Amanda Joan Vest, 46, Clarksville, theft of motor vehicle

Jonathan Thomas Simms, 33, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)

Tyler J. Tavelli, 30, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Shannon Faye Walker, 39, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine

Michael D. Robb, 24, New Albany, invasion of privacy, leaving the scene of an accident

Charie N. Herron, 33, Louisville, possession of stolen property, possession of marijuana, possession of narcotic drug

BOOKED-IN

Christopher A. Jensen, 35, Georgetown, warrant (violation of parole)

Carvensue C. Wilcoxson, 35, New Albany, warrant (hold for Sampson Correctional Facility, NC)

Christopher J. Leidolf, 43, Georgetown, invasion of privacy

Daniel C. Ott, 27, Clarksville, auto theft

Savion L. Southers, 22, New Albany, possession of controlled substance, dealing marijuana, reckless driving, possession of marijuana

Erik E. Byers, 39, Floyds Knobs, warrant (failure to appear)

Kimberly M. Pool, 40, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Talli J. Houston, 43, Charlestown, warrant

Jessie L. Sloss, 52, Louisville, needs to sign waiver for Jefferson County, KY

RELEASED

Tracy M. Dixon, 29, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Isaiah A. Perry, 33, Georgetown, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, refusal to identify

Ashley N. Engleking, 35, Jeffersonville, possession of paraphernalia

Charles M. Stout, 39, Fredricksburg, driving while intoxicated

Wesley A. Ludwig, 30, Louisville, habitual traffic violator

