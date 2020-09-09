CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Dustin Lee Lynch, 38, Borden, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug schedule I or II drug, possession or use of Legend Drug or precursor, possession of a controlled substance, schedule I or II drug, visiting a common nuisance, controlled substance
George Alex Nunley, 52, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Joshua Lee Roberts, 26, Charlestown, theft of motor vehicle, identity deception
Bryton Tucker, 43, Bates City, MO, warrant (felony)
Jonathan Douglas Niestockel, 43, Georgetown, driving while intoxicated
Meghan N. Ray, 34, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony), possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction
Michael McCormick, 26, Watertown, NY, public intoxication, disorderly conduct
James M. Fry, 58, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, public intoxication, disorderly conduct
Freddie Ray Shelton Jr., 37, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Jacob Michael Haislet, 26, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Ronald Maurice Winburn Jr., 37, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), resisting law enforcement
Nicholas Scott Lenfert, 38, Jeffersonville, domestic battery by body waste
Johnny Brent Keith, 41, Charlestown, attempted murder
Lachera Renee Harraway, 24, New Albany, possession of a controlled substance, schedule I-IV, possession of syringe, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug schedule I or II drug
Ryan Keith Osborn, 34, Lincoln Park, MI, invasion of privacy
Stacy Michelle Hurt, 33, Clarksville, warrant (felony), false identity statement, possession of syringe, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II drug
Joshua Thurman Smith, 36, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)
Angela Marie Huddleston, 33, Jeffersonville, burglary
Jordan Tyler Ramsey, 24, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Andrew L. Reyes, 31, Louisville, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Jeffery L. Fleenor Jr., 36, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Danielle F. Smith, 29, Charlestown, battery
Christopher Allen Taylor, Lexington, driving while intoxicated
Jesse Hall Jr., 56, Chicago, IL, operator never licensed, possession of marijuana, hash oil, or spice where person knew product was marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
George Franke, 46, Owensboro, KY, warrant (felony)
Bradley Eugene Roach, 45, Borden, warrant (misdemeanor), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II drug
Kristopher W. Talbot, 36, Louisville, court order return
Michael Lasley, 47, New Albany, theft, shoplifting
Catrell Lorne Mosby Jr., 28, Clarksville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Stevie Nicole McCartin, 23, Clarksville, domestic battery
Joshua Lee Nash, 30, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Chase Bolden, 30, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Amy Lynn Trusty, 36, LaPorte, driving while intoxicated
Mark John Spicer Jr., 60, Crothersville, warrant (felony)
Crystal Annamarie Pietrowski, 48, Sellersburg, parole violation
Jose A. Gonzalez, 26, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Mark Dewayne Cecil, 42, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Kevin C. Reynolds, 20, Jeffersonville, battery to public safety official, resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief
Andrew David Lotspeich, 36, Washington, warrant (felony)
Marie Miller, 37, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Donald Ray Watson Jr., 43, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, schedule I - IV, habitual traffic violator, lifetime suspension
Pyaam Dellmont Ferguson, 44, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Jeremy Kyle Copeland, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Christopher Levi Whitley, 25, Jeffersonville, criminal recklessness with firearm
Donald Christopher Eddins, 30, Clarksville, criminal recklessness, unlawful possession of firearm by felon, intimidation to police officer, public intoxication, disorderly conduct
RELEASED
Garrett Wayne Brucker, 19, Henryville, battery
Gary Lewis Sanders, 50, Midland, SC, driving while intoxicated, resisting law enforcement
Joseph Neal Petry, 28, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Zachariah Lee Jones, 20, Louisville, dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish, possession of a controlled substance, schedule I-IV, carry handgun without license
Matthew Edward Leone, 40, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, Schedule I or II drug, possession of controlled substance (smoking instrument), possession or use of Legend Drug or precursor
Michael Ray Hiser, 43, Marengo, warrant (felony)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Robert Ott, 38, no address listed, warrant (violation of parole)
Charles J. Westerman, 44, no address listed, needs to sign waiver for Jefferson County, KY
Marissa P. Belviy, 23, New Albany, auto theft, never licensed, false reporting, hold for Clark County
Victoria R. Gibson, 37, New Albany, possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine
Mark D. Cecil, 33, Elizabeth, warrant (violation of parole)
Geoffrey A. Morris, 50, New Albany, identity deception, false informing, driving while suspended (prior)
Samantha P. Smith, 30, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement, battery on law enforcement, domestic battery
Benjamin A. Snyder, 36, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (controlled substance)
Stephanie M. Mullins, 32, Palmyra, needs to sign waiver for Grant County, KY
Billy J. Wilson Jr., 29, New Albany, driving while intoxicated, attempted battery on law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct
Marquise D. VanCliff, 30, New Albany, violent felon in possession of a handgun, possession of a handgun without a permit (prior)
Michael Ray Hiser, 43, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear), false informing, hold for Clark County
Roddy Jerry Henderson, 25, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Heather Marie Weiss, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
Andrew L. Reyes, 31, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Joshua Thurman Smith, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
Jasmine Fay Wilson, 22, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
Kateland Faith Page, 25, Georgetown, driving while intoxicated
Carl Wayne Allen, 49, Scottsburg, warrant (failure to appear)
Jude T. Thompson, 55, Bedford, warrant (failure to appear)
Joshua L. Roberts, 26, Charlestown, warrant (failure to appear), warrant (violation of parole)
Jodi A. Reynolds, 39, Bloomington, warrant (failure to appear)
Richard C. Napier, 29, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)
Jake R. Allgood, 29, Louisville, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana
Cody T. Haynes, 25, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
RELEASED
Joshua L. Nash, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
Chance C. Ottersbach, 22, New Albany, driving while intoxicated, endangering
Jerry L. Mangrum, 29, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Maryanne F. Juarez, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
Samuari M. Jones, 23, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Catrell L. Mosby Jr., 29, Clarksville, criminal trespass
Kyle W. Sanders, 28, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Desiree Dawn Shannon, 37, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.