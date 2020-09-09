CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Dustin Lee Lynch, 38, Borden, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug schedule I or II drug, possession or use of Legend Drug or precursor, possession of a controlled substance, schedule I or II drug, visiting a common nuisance, controlled substance

George Alex Nunley, 52, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Joshua Lee Roberts, 26, Charlestown, theft of motor vehicle, identity deception

Bryton Tucker, 43, Bates City, MO, warrant (felony)

Jonathan Douglas Niestockel, 43, Georgetown, driving while intoxicated

Meghan N. Ray, 34, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony), possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction

Michael McCormick, 26, Watertown, NY, public intoxication, disorderly conduct

James M. Fry, 58, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, public intoxication, disorderly conduct

Freddie Ray Shelton Jr., 37, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Jacob Michael Haislet, 26, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Ronald Maurice Winburn Jr., 37, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), resisting law enforcement

Nicholas Scott Lenfert, 38, Jeffersonville, domestic battery by body waste

Johnny Brent Keith, 41, Charlestown, attempted murder

Lachera Renee Harraway, 24, New Albany, possession of a controlled substance, schedule I-IV, possession of syringe, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug schedule I or II drug

Ryan Keith Osborn, 34, Lincoln Park, MI, invasion of privacy

Stacy Michelle Hurt, 33, Clarksville, warrant (felony), false identity statement, possession of syringe, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II drug

Joshua Thurman Smith, 36, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)

Angela Marie Huddleston, 33, Jeffersonville, burglary

Jordan Tyler Ramsey, 24, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Andrew L. Reyes, 31, Louisville, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Jeffery L. Fleenor Jr., 36, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Danielle F. Smith, 29, Charlestown, battery

Christopher Allen Taylor, Lexington, driving while intoxicated

Jesse Hall Jr., 56, Chicago, IL, operator never licensed, possession of marijuana, hash oil, or spice where person knew product was marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

George Franke, 46, Owensboro, KY, warrant (felony)

Bradley Eugene Roach, 45, Borden, warrant (misdemeanor), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II drug

Kristopher W. Talbot, 36, Louisville, court order return

Michael Lasley, 47, New Albany, theft, shoplifting

Catrell Lorne Mosby Jr., 28, Clarksville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Stevie Nicole McCartin, 23, Clarksville, domestic battery

Joshua Lee Nash, 30, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Chase Bolden, 30, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Amy Lynn Trusty, 36, LaPorte, driving while intoxicated

Mark John Spicer Jr., 60, Crothersville, warrant (felony)

Crystal Annamarie Pietrowski, 48, Sellersburg, parole violation

Jose A. Gonzalez, 26, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Mark Dewayne Cecil, 42, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Kevin C. Reynolds, 20, Jeffersonville, battery to public safety official, resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief

Andrew David Lotspeich, 36, Washington, warrant (felony)

Marie Miller, 37, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Donald Ray Watson Jr., 43, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, schedule I - IV, habitual traffic violator, lifetime suspension

Pyaam Dellmont Ferguson, 44, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Jeremy Kyle Copeland, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Christopher Levi Whitley, 25, Jeffersonville, criminal recklessness with firearm

Donald Christopher Eddins, 30, Clarksville, criminal recklessness, unlawful possession of firearm by felon, intimidation to police officer, public intoxication, disorderly conduct

RELEASED

Garrett Wayne Brucker, 19, Henryville, battery

Gary Lewis Sanders, 50, Midland, SC, driving while intoxicated, resisting law enforcement

Joseph Neal Petry, 28, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Zachariah Lee Jones, 20, Louisville, dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish, possession of a controlled substance, schedule I-IV, carry handgun without license

Matthew Edward Leone, 40, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, Schedule I or II drug, possession of controlled substance (smoking instrument), possession or use of Legend Drug or precursor

Michael Ray Hiser, 43, Marengo, warrant (felony)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Robert Ott, 38, no address listed, warrant (violation of parole)

Charles J. Westerman, 44, no address listed, needs to sign waiver for Jefferson County, KY

Marissa P. Belviy, 23, New Albany, auto theft, never licensed, false reporting, hold for Clark County

Victoria R. Gibson, 37, New Albany, possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine

Mark D. Cecil, 33, Elizabeth, warrant (violation of parole)

Geoffrey A. Morris, 50, New Albany, identity deception, false informing, driving while suspended (prior)

Samantha P. Smith, 30, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement, battery on law enforcement, domestic battery

Benjamin A. Snyder, 36, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (controlled substance)

Stephanie M. Mullins, 32, Palmyra, needs to sign waiver for Grant County, KY

Billy J. Wilson Jr., 29, New Albany, driving while intoxicated, attempted battery on law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct

Marquise D. VanCliff, 30, New Albany, violent felon in possession of a handgun, possession of a handgun without a permit (prior)

Michael Ray Hiser, 43, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear), false informing, hold for Clark County

Roddy Jerry Henderson, 25, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Heather Marie Weiss, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)

Andrew L. Reyes, 31, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Joshua Thurman Smith, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)

Jasmine Fay Wilson, 22, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)

Kateland Faith Page, 25, Georgetown, driving while intoxicated

Carl Wayne Allen, 49, Scottsburg, warrant (failure to appear)

Jude T. Thompson, 55, Bedford, warrant (failure to appear)

Joshua L. Roberts, 26, Charlestown, warrant (failure to appear), warrant (violation of parole)

Jodi A. Reynolds, 39, Bloomington, warrant (failure to appear)

Richard C. Napier, 29, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)

Jake R. Allgood, 29, Louisville, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana

Cody T. Haynes, 25, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

RELEASED

Joshua L. Nash, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)

Chance C. Ottersbach, 22, New Albany, driving while intoxicated, endangering

Jerry L. Mangrum, 29, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Maryanne F. Juarez, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)

Samuari M. Jones, 23, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Catrell L. Mosby Jr., 29, Clarksville, criminal trespass

Kyle W. Sanders, 28, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Desiree Dawn Shannon, 37, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

