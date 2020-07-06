BOOKED-INKlentin J. Campbell, 29, Columbia, GA., hold for other agency (felony)
Christopher Joseph Semones, 29, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Andres Ortuno Zapata, 24, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Austin Earl Williams, 31, East Chicago, warrant (felony)
Christopher A. Ray, 30, Corydon, warrant (misdemeanor), theft
Sierra Meagan Bailey, 20, Lexington, KY, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug schedule I or II drug, possession of a controlled substance schedule I-IV, driving while intoxicated
Scott Barnett, 25, LaGrange, KY, operating a motorboat while intoxicated
Jesse T. Sexton, 30, Sellersburg, warrant (felony), theft (pocket picking)
Elizabeth R. Montgomery, 27, Borden, warrant (felony)
Christopher Lee Nelson, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Mackensy Daniel Curry, 34, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass, refusing to leave property
Richard D. Franklin, 49, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Iulian Mihai, 32, Louisville, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person
Dennis James Williams, 55, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Timothy Morton Hockersmith Jr., 26, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Areka M. Pyle, 43, Underwood, driving while intoxicated
Courtney Ann Besecker, 31, Charlestown, hold for other agency (felony)
Bradley Michael Gossett, 34, Jeffersonville, burglary
Shane Ranae Gaines, 32, Louisville, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, hash oil or spice, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug schedule l or ll drug
Jeffrey Schoen, 32, Charlestown, domestic battery
Alyanna Lark Lindsey, 21, Clarksville, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement, battery (no injury)
Stephon Mendez Sanders, 25, Salem, warrant (misdemeanor)
Jose Hernandez Ramirez, 45, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person), driving while intoxicated (refusal)
William D. Hughes, 45, Louisville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II drug, possession of a controlled substance schedule I-IV, possession of syringe
Brian A. Thurman, 48, Louisville KY, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule l or II drug, possession of a controlled substance, schedule I-IV, possession of syringe
Allen Scales, 35, New Albany, possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, schedule I-IV
Joseph L. McConnell, 47, Jeffersonville, possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance schedule I-IV
Jordan Sterling, 46, Louisville, driving while intoxicated, criminal recklessness
Roy Lee Bowman III, 33, New Albany, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (felony)
RELEASEDJohn Z. Johnson, 41, Jeffersonville, battery (no injury), disorderly conduct, public intoxication
BOOKED-INTroy W. Zearing, 34, Clarksville, warrant (violation of parole)
Martel W. Harraway, 27, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Charles F. Wade, 37, no address listed, warrant (body attachment)
Eric W. Prior, 39, Floyds Knobs, warrant (failure to appear)
Julian J. Ryan Pierce, 24, Jeffersonville, false identity, resisting law enforcement, possession of narcotic drug
Michael R. Test, 28, Louisville, warrant
Gilbert R. Mills, 28, Corydon, criminal trespass
David S. Miller, 53, Greenville, warrant
Mark D. Cooper, 20, New Albay, warrant (failure to appear)
Tiffany J. Anderson, 37, Georgetown, battery on law enforcement officer, disarming a law enforcement officer, resisting law enforcement
RELEASEDMichael F. Allen Jr., 37, Clarksville, warrant
Destiny D. Hill, 22, New Albany, possession of marijuana
Austin M. Whitman, 24, New Albany, disorderly conduct
