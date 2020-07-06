BOOKED-INKlentin J. Campbell, 29, Columbia, GA., hold for other agency (felony)

Christopher Joseph Semones, 29, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Andres Ortuno Zapata, 24, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Austin Earl Williams, 31, East Chicago, warrant (felony)

Christopher A. Ray, 30, Corydon, warrant (misdemeanor), theft

Sierra Meagan Bailey, 20, Lexington, KY, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug schedule I or II drug, possession of a controlled substance schedule I-IV, driving while intoxicated

Scott Barnett, 25, LaGrange, KY, operating a motorboat while intoxicated

Jesse T. Sexton, 30, Sellersburg, warrant (felony), theft (pocket picking)

Elizabeth R. Montgomery, 27, Borden, warrant (felony)

Christopher Lee Nelson, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Mackensy Daniel Curry, 34, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass, refusing to leave property

Richard D. Franklin, 49, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Iulian Mihai, 32, Louisville, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person

Dennis James Williams, 55, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Timothy Morton Hockersmith Jr., 26, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Areka M. Pyle, 43, Underwood, driving while intoxicated

Courtney Ann Besecker, 31, Charlestown, hold for other agency (felony)

Bradley Michael Gossett, 34, Jeffersonville, burglary

Shane Ranae Gaines, 32, Louisville, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, hash oil or spice, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug schedule l or ll drug

Jeffrey Schoen, 32, Charlestown, domestic battery

Alyanna Lark Lindsey, 21, Clarksville, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement, battery (no injury)

Stephon Mendez Sanders, 25, Salem, warrant (misdemeanor)

Jose Hernandez Ramirez, 45, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person), driving while intoxicated (refusal)

William D. Hughes, 45, Louisville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II drug, possession of a controlled substance schedule I-IV, possession of syringe

Brian A. Thurman, 48, Louisville KY, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule l or II drug, possession of a controlled substance, schedule I-IV, possession of syringe

Allen Scales, 35, New Albany, possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, schedule I-IV

Joseph L. McConnell, 47, Jeffersonville, possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance schedule I-IV

Jordan Sterling, 46, Louisville, driving while intoxicated, criminal recklessness

Roy Lee Bowman III, 33, New Albany, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (felony)

RELEASEDJohn Z. Johnson, 41, Jeffersonville, battery (no injury), disorderly conduct, public intoxication

BOOKED-INTroy W. Zearing, 34, Clarksville, warrant (violation of parole)

Martel W. Harraway, 27, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Charles F. Wade, 37, no address listed, warrant (body attachment)

Eric W. Prior, 39, Floyds Knobs, warrant (failure to appear)

Julian J. Ryan Pierce, 24, Jeffersonville, false identity, resisting law enforcement, possession of narcotic drug

Michael R. Test, 28, Louisville, warrant

Gilbert R. Mills, 28, Corydon, criminal trespass

David S. Miller, 53, Greenville, warrant

Mark D. Cooper, 20, New Albay, warrant (failure to appear)

Tiffany J. Anderson, 37, Georgetown, battery on law enforcement officer, disarming a law enforcement officer, resisting law enforcement

RELEASEDMichael F. Allen Jr., 37, Clarksville, warrant

Destiny D. Hill, 22, New Albany, possession of marijuana

Austin M. Whitman, 24, New Albany, disorderly conduct

