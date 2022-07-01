CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Mackenzie Paige Clinton, 21, New Albany, warrant (felony), false identity statement, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Taylor Arthur Roosevelt Davis, 31, Charlestown, hold for other agency (felony), driving while suspended (prior conviction)
Mark Everett Bowling, 32, Scottsburg, warrant (felony)
Michael S. Jeffries, 55, Deputy, warrant (felony)
Zachary Michael Higdon, 24, Marysville, warrant (felony)
Rhonda Faye Gilliam, 35, no address listed, warrant (felony)
Terrell A. Gray Jr., 28, Louisville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), reckless driving, resisting law enforcement (suspect used vehicle), interfering law enforcement vehicle
Neil A. Ballinger, 35, Indianapolis, disorderly conduct
Martha L. Besse, 30, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
RELEASED
Hailey Marie Beckman, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
John Demander Robinson III, 39, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Bernateau Jean Michel, 27, Hammond, warrant (misdemeanor)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
James S. Ruffra, 52, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, warrant (violation of parole)
Anthony A. Deaver, 35, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear), warrant (body attachment)
Christopher K. Fleenor, 33, Mitchell, possession of methamphetamine, theft
Eric W. Foushee, 47, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Amanda M. Jaffers, 38, New Albany, needs to sign a waiver for Louisville Metro
RELEASED
None
