CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Mackenzie Paige Clinton, 21, New Albany, warrant (felony), false identity statement, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Taylor Arthur Roosevelt Davis, 31, Charlestown, hold for other agency (felony), driving while suspended (prior conviction)

Mark Everett Bowling, 32, Scottsburg, warrant (felony)

Michael S. Jeffries, 55, Deputy, warrant (felony)

Zachary Michael Higdon, 24, Marysville, warrant (felony)

Rhonda Faye Gilliam, 35, no address listed, warrant (felony)

Terrell A. Gray Jr., 28, Louisville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), reckless driving, resisting law enforcement (suspect used vehicle), interfering law enforcement vehicle

Neil A. Ballinger, 35, Indianapolis, disorderly conduct

Martha L. Besse, 30, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

RELEASED

Hailey Marie Beckman, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

John Demander Robinson III, 39, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Bernateau Jean Michel, 27, Hammond, warrant (misdemeanor)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

James S. Ruffra, 52, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, warrant (violation of parole)

Anthony A. Deaver, 35, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear), warrant (body attachment)

Christopher K. Fleenor, 33, Mitchell, possession of methamphetamine, theft

Eric W. Foushee, 47, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Amanda M. Jaffers, 38, New Albany, needs to sign a waiver for Louisville Metro

RELEASED

None

