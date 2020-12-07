BOOKED-IN

Shelly Delynn Coomer, 37, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)

Jeffrey D. Eskridge, 62, New Albany, warrant (felony)

George Shane Lee White, 32, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

James C. Skipper, 41, Munfordville, KY, warrant (misdemeanor)

Jordan Manuell Moore, 27, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

Isaac Quintin Kelley, 35, Sellersburg, domestic battery

Brandon Lee Head, 38, Jeffersonville, court order return

Charles Nathan Allen, 21, Shelbyville, KY, warrant (misdemeanor)

James Robert Cecil, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), possession of methamphetamine

Hope R. Ferguson, 32, Shepherdsville, KY, possession of methamphetamine, hold for other agency (felony)

Eder Javier Hernandez Morales, 23, Louisville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, (schedule I or Il drug), driving while intoxicated, operator never licensed

Amanda Marie Collins, 39, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Roy Lee Bowman III, 33, New Albany, warrant (felony), resisting law enforcement, battery to public safety official engaged in official duties, criminal trespass with prior conviction for same property, possession of a controlled substance (schedule I-IV), possession or use of Legend Drug Precursor

Shaun Matthew Mattingly, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Shelly Marie Weesaw, 53, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), theft (shoplifting)

Jesse Wise, 25, Madison, hold for other agency (felony)

Gerald W. Rowey, 41, New Salisbury, warrant (felony)

Ceara Jante Johnson, 27, Jeffersonville, trafficking with an inmate outside of a facility with enhancing circumstances, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

James M. Thompson, 45, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Tyler Bud Jenks, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

John Wesley Weathers, 49, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Tristan Riley Curtiss, 23, Madison, warrant (felony)

Karen Lynn Schimschock, 54, Clarksville, false informing (hindering law enforcement process), warrant (felony), hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Gerald Wayne Mahoney Jr., 29, Madison, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, theft

Larry Andrew Dunn Jr., 47, Ossian, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

Shannon Marie McQuirt, 30, Clarksville, hold for other agency (felony)

Joshua Andres Cook, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Zachary B. Rhodes, 29, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Elijah E. Mueller, 20, Memphis, warrant (misdemeanor)

Kristin M. Reno, 30, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated

Patricia Lynn Nagra, 45, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)

BOOKED-IN

Toni L. Schuler, 43, Greenville, resisting law enforcement

Heather L. Duncan, 43, Scottsburg, warrant (failure to appear)

Tiffany J. Anderson, 37, Georgetown, warrant)

Charles F. Wade, 37, Indianapolis, warrant (body attachment)

Nichole L. Paris Miller, 35, Louisville, possession of syringe, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance

Geneva M. Althouse, 44, Louisville, warrant

Jonathan D. Arnold, 21, Louisville, warrant, needs to sign waiver for Shepherdsville, KY

Shannon M. McQuirt, 30, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)

Christopher S. Ferguson, 36, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole), warrant (body attachment), hold for Clark County

Troy D. Ricketts, 51, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Nigel A. White, 30, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Justin T. Davin, 31, New Albany, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement

Dashawn K. Coatley, 42, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Joshua A. Cook, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)

Sarah Richelle Williams, 37, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Michael L. Prescott, 45, no address listed, public intoxication

RELEASED

Jared M. Smith, 23, New Albany, possession of controlled substance

Dylan A. Lipps, 24, Greenville, driving while intoxicated

Christina L. Weiger, 48, New Albany, warrant

Kim R. Mathes, 59, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Cesar Cruz Bernabe, 26, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)

