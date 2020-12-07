BOOKED-IN
Shelly Delynn Coomer, 37, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)
Jeffrey D. Eskridge, 62, New Albany, warrant (felony)
George Shane Lee White, 32, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
James C. Skipper, 41, Munfordville, KY, warrant (misdemeanor)
Jordan Manuell Moore, 27, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Isaac Quintin Kelley, 35, Sellersburg, domestic battery
Brandon Lee Head, 38, Jeffersonville, court order return
Charles Nathan Allen, 21, Shelbyville, KY, warrant (misdemeanor)
James Robert Cecil, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), possession of methamphetamine
Hope R. Ferguson, 32, Shepherdsville, KY, possession of methamphetamine, hold for other agency (felony)
Eder Javier Hernandez Morales, 23, Louisville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, (schedule I or Il drug), driving while intoxicated, operator never licensed
Amanda Marie Collins, 39, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Roy Lee Bowman III, 33, New Albany, warrant (felony), resisting law enforcement, battery to public safety official engaged in official duties, criminal trespass with prior conviction for same property, possession of a controlled substance (schedule I-IV), possession or use of Legend Drug Precursor
Shaun Matthew Mattingly, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Shelly Marie Weesaw, 53, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), theft (shoplifting)
Jesse Wise, 25, Madison, hold for other agency (felony)
Gerald W. Rowey, 41, New Salisbury, warrant (felony)
Ceara Jante Johnson, 27, Jeffersonville, trafficking with an inmate outside of a facility with enhancing circumstances, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
James M. Thompson, 45, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Tyler Bud Jenks, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
John Wesley Weathers, 49, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Tristan Riley Curtiss, 23, Madison, warrant (felony)
Karen Lynn Schimschock, 54, Clarksville, false informing (hindering law enforcement process), warrant (felony), hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Gerald Wayne Mahoney Jr., 29, Madison, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, theft
Larry Andrew Dunn Jr., 47, Ossian, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
Shannon Marie McQuirt, 30, Clarksville, hold for other agency (felony)
Joshua Andres Cook, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Zachary B. Rhodes, 29, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Elijah E. Mueller, 20, Memphis, warrant (misdemeanor)
Kristin M. Reno, 30, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated
Patricia Lynn Nagra, 45, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)
BOOKED-IN
Toni L. Schuler, 43, Greenville, resisting law enforcement
Heather L. Duncan, 43, Scottsburg, warrant (failure to appear)
Tiffany J. Anderson, 37, Georgetown, warrant)
Charles F. Wade, 37, Indianapolis, warrant (body attachment)
Nichole L. Paris Miller, 35, Louisville, possession of syringe, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance
Geneva M. Althouse, 44, Louisville, warrant
Jonathan D. Arnold, 21, Louisville, warrant, needs to sign waiver for Shepherdsville, KY
Shannon M. McQuirt, 30, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)
Christopher S. Ferguson, 36, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole), warrant (body attachment), hold for Clark County
Troy D. Ricketts, 51, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Nigel A. White, 30, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Justin T. Davin, 31, New Albany, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement
Dashawn K. Coatley, 42, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Joshua A. Cook, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
Sarah Richelle Williams, 37, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Michael L. Prescott, 45, no address listed, public intoxication
RELEASED
Jared M. Smith, 23, New Albany, possession of controlled substance
Dylan A. Lipps, 24, Greenville, driving while intoxicated
Christina L. Weiger, 48, New Albany, warrant
Kim R. Mathes, 59, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Cesar Cruz Bernabe, 26, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)
