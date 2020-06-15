CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Dusty L. Thompson, 40, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry
Eric Robert Krause, 51, Jeffersonville, disorderly conduct, public intoxication, resisting law enforcement
Jamesa Renee Lind, 43, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated
Shaquille Antonio Gidron, 29, Louisville, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction within seven years
Encinual Carter, 21, no address listed, warrant (felony)
Ivan Javier Rodriguez, 30, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Jamal Tyquan Simpson, 28, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Neal C. Shelton, 57, Charlestown, battery with moderate bodily injury to other person
Douglas Todd Fulkerson, 28, Henderson, KY, resisting law enforcement, carry handgun without license
Bayron Alberto-Banegas, 24, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated, refusal to identity, resisting law enforcement
Davron Mardrese Brownlee, 31, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, reckless driving, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
Sheri D. Ray, 44, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Joshua Eugene Spicer, 38, Jeffersonville, criminal recklessness with weapon
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Brandon A. Hancock, 18, Smithville, KY., possession of stolen property, carrying a handgun without a license
William J. Wooten, 66, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Kimberly J. Chapman, 58, Borden, possession of methamphetamine
Stephanie R. Leonard, 35, Sellersburg, warrant (violation of parole)
Tamara L. Boyd, 22, Laconia, invasion of privacy
William D. Lewis, 41, New Albany, warrant, (failure to appear)
Jessie B. Debordt Jr., New Albany, domestic battery
Julia N. Joseph, 36, New Albany, domestic battery
Donna L. Pinuelas, 23, Louisville, burglary, possession of syringe
Carmanda L. Arnold, 20, New Albany, burglary, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, possession of syringe, hold for Clark County
Fredrick A. Wright, 35, Gulfport, MS., driving while intoxicated
James H. Spyker Jr., 61, New Albany, possession of marijuana
Phillip D. Wooldridge, 36, Greenville, warrant (failure to appear)
Michael P. Minton II, 33, Laconia, driving while intoxicated
Thinh H. Phan, 28, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, trafficking with an inmate
RELEASED
Vincent J. Dilorenzo III, 46, Floyds Knobs, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person
William E. Johnson Jr., 19, New Albany, possession of controlled substance
Matthew I. Roberts, 22, Floyds Knobs, leaving the scene of an accident
