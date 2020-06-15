CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Dusty L. Thompson, 40, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry

Eric Robert Krause, 51, Jeffersonville, disorderly conduct, public intoxication, resisting law enforcement

Jamesa Renee Lind, 43, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated

Shaquille Antonio Gidron, 29, Louisville, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction within seven years

Encinual Carter, 21, no address listed, warrant (felony)

Ivan Javier Rodriguez, 30, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Jamal Tyquan Simpson, 28, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Neal C. Shelton, 57, Charlestown, battery with moderate bodily injury to other person

Douglas Todd Fulkerson, 28, Henderson, KY, resisting law enforcement, carry handgun without license

Bayron Alberto-Banegas, 24, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated, refusal to identity, resisting law enforcement

Davron Mardrese Brownlee, 31, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, reckless driving, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

Sheri D. Ray, 44, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Joshua Eugene Spicer, 38, Jeffersonville, criminal recklessness with weapon

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Brandon A. Hancock, 18, Smithville, KY., possession of stolen property, carrying a handgun without a license

William J. Wooten, 66, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Kimberly J. Chapman, 58, Borden, possession of methamphetamine

Stephanie R. Leonard, 35, Sellersburg, warrant (violation of parole)

Tamara L. Boyd, 22, Laconia, invasion of privacy

William D. Lewis, 41, New Albany, warrant, (failure to appear)

Jessie B. Debordt Jr., New Albany, domestic battery

Julia N. Joseph, 36, New Albany, domestic battery

Donna L. Pinuelas, 23, Louisville, burglary, possession of syringe

Carmanda L. Arnold, 20, New Albany, burglary, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, possession of syringe, hold for Clark County

Fredrick A. Wright, 35, Gulfport, MS., driving while intoxicated

James H. Spyker Jr., 61, New Albany, possession of marijuana

Phillip D. Wooldridge, 36, Greenville, warrant (failure to appear)

Michael P. Minton II, 33, Laconia, driving while intoxicated

Thinh H. Phan, 28, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, trafficking with an inmate

RELEASED

Vincent J. Dilorenzo III, 46, Floyds Knobs, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person

William E. Johnson Jr., 19, New Albany, possession of controlled substance

Matthew I. Roberts, 22, Floyds Knobs, leaving the scene of an accident

