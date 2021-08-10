BOOKED-IN

Ashley Lynn Etheridge, 38, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Roy Lee Alford, 50, no address listed, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Harry Headley Jr., 54, New Freedom, PA, warrant (misdemeanor)

Robert Lathan Thurman, 54, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Mohammed D. Ibrahim, 23, Charlestown, theft of motor vehicle, resisting law enforcement, theft from building, unauthorized entry of motor vehicle, public intoxication by drugs

Michelle Nicholas, 26, Georgetown, KY, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

Anthony J. Smith, 28, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

Deante Williams, 43, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Drew Michael Hampton, 30, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Charles A. Kinnaird Jr., 57, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

BOOKED-IN

Eric E. Sanders, 42, Louisville, warrant

Brandi E. Scalf, 36, Greenville, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance

Tiffanie S. Borden, 40, Clarksville, warrant (violation of parole)

Cheley M. McNeils, 33, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe

Terry M. Callahan, 32, Louisville, needs to sign waiver extradition for Carroll County, KY

RELEASED

Bryson C. Thompson, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)

