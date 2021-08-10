BOOKED-IN
Ashley Lynn Etheridge, 38, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Roy Lee Alford, 50, no address listed, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Harry Headley Jr., 54, New Freedom, PA, warrant (misdemeanor)
Robert Lathan Thurman, 54, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Mohammed D. Ibrahim, 23, Charlestown, theft of motor vehicle, resisting law enforcement, theft from building, unauthorized entry of motor vehicle, public intoxication by drugs
Michelle Nicholas, 26, Georgetown, KY, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
Anthony J. Smith, 28, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Deante Williams, 43, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Drew Michael Hampton, 30, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Charles A. Kinnaird Jr., 57, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
BOOKED-IN
Eric E. Sanders, 42, Louisville, warrant
Brandi E. Scalf, 36, Greenville, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance
Tiffanie S. Borden, 40, Clarksville, warrant (violation of parole)
Cheley M. McNeils, 33, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe
Terry M. Callahan, 32, Louisville, needs to sign waiver extradition for Carroll County, KY
RELEASED
Bryson C. Thompson, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
