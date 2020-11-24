BOOKED-IN
CLARK COUNTY
David E. Wiseman, 29, Brandenburg, warrant (felony)
Burnard Franklin Higdon IV, Jeffersonville, burglary, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry, criminal mischief
John Edward Pait, 35, Jeffersonville, domestic battery, battery (no injury), criminal mischief
Brad Eugene Oliver, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Timberly Onyx Powers, 27, no address listed, warrant (felony)
Nicole M. Powers, 33, Louisville, criminal recklessness, resisting law enforcement, theft of motor vehicle
Wade James Swallows Jr., 38, Indianapolis, warrant (felony)
Cindy Grumbley, 33, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), operator never licensed, hold for other agency (felony)
Donald L. Blanchard, 58, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor), operator never licensed, resisting law enforcement
RELEASED
None
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Briana M. Prewitt, 23, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)
Derrick J. Tyler, 33, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Harold W. Jones, 60, Birdseye, warrant
Jereme D. Koch, 35, Scottsburg, theft
Austin M. Whitman, 24, New Albany, driving while suspended with prior, possession of methamphetamine
Megan T. Humphrey, 44, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Amanda R. Utrera, 36, no address listed, public intoxication
Ronald G. Baker, 48, New Albany, warrant
RELEASED
None
