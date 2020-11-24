BOOKED-IN

CLARK COUNTY

David E. Wiseman, 29, Brandenburg, warrant (felony)

Burnard Franklin Higdon IV, Jeffersonville, burglary, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry, criminal mischief

John Edward Pait, 35, Jeffersonville, domestic battery, battery (no injury), criminal mischief

Brad Eugene Oliver, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Timberly Onyx Powers, 27, no address listed, warrant (felony)

Nicole M. Powers, 33, Louisville, criminal recklessness, resisting law enforcement, theft of motor vehicle

Wade James Swallows Jr., 38, Indianapolis, warrant (felony)

Cindy Grumbley, 33, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), operator never licensed, hold for other agency (felony)

Donald L. Blanchard, 58, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor), operator never licensed, resisting law enforcement

RELEASED

None

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Briana M. Prewitt, 23, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)

Derrick J. Tyler, 33, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Harold W. Jones, 60, Birdseye, warrant

Jereme D. Koch, 35, Scottsburg, theft

Austin M. Whitman, 24, New Albany, driving while suspended with prior, possession of methamphetamine

Megan T. Humphrey, 44, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Amanda R. Utrera, 36, no address listed, public intoxication

Ronald G. Baker, 48, New Albany, warrant

RELEASED

None

