BOOKED-IN
Jeffrey Jack Eugene Newby, 25, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Damion D. Alexander, 27, Ft. Wayne, hold for U.S. Marshall
Wesley B. Cartwright, 39, Floyds Knobs, hold for U.S. Marshall
Darrell L. Cole, 47, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
David L. Day, 52, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall
Nathaniel Laroun Bradley, 40, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
Isaiah T. Austin, 19, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
Kevin D. Taylor, 21, Taylorsville, KY, court order return
Brittany Marie Byrd, 32, Henryville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), fraud, theft (shoplifting), obstruction of justice
Jessica Mae Lopez, 32, Pekin, hold for other agency (felony)
Nicholas Bennett McCutchen, 22, Charlestown, sexual misconduct with a minor, sexual battery, criminal confinement, strangulation, robbery, theft (shoplifting), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, rape by force, battery with moderate bodily injury (pregnant woman)
Gabrielle L. Wooten, 32, North Vernon, warrant (felony)
Jacob Matthews Linton, 37, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Mercedes Faye Hall, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Tommy Sons, 23, South Bend, warrant (felony)
Michael Paul Schrader, 39, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Zachary T. Lanham, 38, Sellersburg, warrant (felony), criminal confinement, residential entry (trespass), theft (motor vehicle parts), burglary
Chad Shane Tucker, 26, Fredericksburg, intimidation with a weapon
Thomas T. Johnson, 32, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall
Desleh R. McLemore, 25, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
Jason S. Vaught, 43, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
James A. Newton, 23, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Brian A. Summers, 23, Anderson, hold for U.S. Marshall
Richard L. Kent, 49, Bloomington, hold for U.S. Marshall
Jeffrey A. Whitlow, 55, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony)
David A. Borden, 41, Clarksville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug), possession of methamphetamine
Brandy M. Hack, 39, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Susan Lorian Earls, 43, Dunkirk, battery (no injury)
Jonathan Michael Wolfe, 43, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Justin William Wright, 26, Louisville, burglary
Rebecca Ann Smith, 45, Clarksville, warrant (felony), warrant
Damon W. Sturdivant, 33, Salem, warrant (misdemeanor)
Skyler Whitten, 25, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Calvin Levi Johnson, 19, Bedford, hold for U.S. Marshall
Tristan Mullins, 25, Otisco, hold for U.S. Marshall
Michael Allen Jackson, 41, Merriville, hold for U.S. Marshall
Joseph D. Harris, 60, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Shawn Gallman, 58, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated, public indecency
Teresa Fawbush, 58, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine
Wyatt E. Temples, 25, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)
RELEASED
Marian Elizabeth Johnstone, 19, East Earl, PA, warrant (misdemeanor)
Ryan H. Hall, 30, Louisville, burglary, (released on his own recognizance)
Elijah Mueller, 21, Memphis, warrant (misdemeanor)
Shonda Berree McKim, 29, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person), disorderly conduct
Steven J. Birnell, 20, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
Corey Marquis Johnson, 43, Newman, GA, driving while intoxicated (released on his own recognizance)
Nicholas Antonio Jimenez, 26, no address listed, operator never licensed (released on his own recognizance)
Candace Joy Tanner, 36, Clarksville, domestic battery
Shaun Tyrone Miles, 37, Louisville, fraud (released on his own recognizance)
Tavion Taylor, 19, no address listed, possession or use of legend drug or precursor, operator never licensed
Damon W. Sturdivant, 33, Salem, warrant (misdemeanor)
Diego Matiom, 24, Clarksville, operator never licensed
BOOKED-IN
Joshua W. Casto, 33, New Albany, domestic battery
Deantre L. Edwards, 26, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Lekesha M. Lane, 41, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Justin S. Flanigan, 38, Georgetown, possession of methamphetamine possession of a syringe, possession of a controlled substance
Edward J. Moore, 38, New Albany, possession of a syringe, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a narcotic drug
Steven W. Lovette, 51, New Albany, battery with moderate bodily injury, strangulation
John M. Capone, 37, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (prior)
Dayton M. Mullins, 19, Jeffersonville, possession of marijuana, carrying a handgun without a permit
Andrew B. Quinton, 51, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
RELEASED
Dhan Kami, 34, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (manner that endangers)
Cody J. Watson, 27, New Albany operating without ever receiving a license
Matthew A. Porter, 48, Georgetown, driving while intoxicated
Michael A. Masters, 47, Georgetown, driving while intoxicated
Charkayla Aldridge, 28, Louisville, warrant
Brittney M. Miller, 37, Louisville, warrant
