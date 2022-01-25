Wilma Jane (Becht) Zink Bess, 89, Clarksville, IN passed away on Sunday, January 23rd, 2022. Wilma was born in Central, IN on February 21st,1932 to the late John Becht and Edna (Hellman) Becht. She was a devoted wife, and loving mother, sister, grandmother, and aunt. Once her kids had grown,…