BOOKED-IN

Jeffrey Jack Eugene Newby, 25, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Damion D. Alexander, 27, Ft. Wayne, hold for U.S. Marshall

Wesley B. Cartwright, 39, Floyds Knobs, hold for U.S. Marshall

Darrell L. Cole, 47, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

David L. Day, 52, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall

Nathaniel Laroun Bradley, 40, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

Isaiah T. Austin, 19, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

Kevin D. Taylor, 21, Taylorsville, KY, court order return

Brittany Marie Byrd, 32, Henryville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), fraud, theft (shoplifting), obstruction of justice

Jessica Mae Lopez, 32, Pekin, hold for other agency (felony)

Nicholas Bennett McCutchen, 22, Charlestown, sexual misconduct with a minor, sexual battery, criminal confinement, strangulation, robbery, theft (shoplifting), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, rape by force, battery with moderate bodily injury (pregnant woman)

Gabrielle L. Wooten, 32, North Vernon, warrant (felony)

Jacob Matthews Linton, 37, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Mercedes Faye Hall, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Tommy Sons, 23, South Bend, warrant (felony)

Michael Paul Schrader, 39, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Zachary T. Lanham, 38, Sellersburg, warrant (felony), criminal confinement, residential entry (trespass), theft (motor vehicle parts), burglary

Chad Shane Tucker, 26, Fredericksburg, intimidation with a weapon

Thomas T. Johnson, 32, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall

Desleh R. McLemore, 25, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

Jason S. Vaught, 43, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

James A. Newton, 23, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Brian A. Summers, 23, Anderson, hold for U.S. Marshall

Richard L. Kent, 49, Bloomington, hold for U.S. Marshall

Jeffrey A. Whitlow, 55, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony)

David A. Borden, 41, Clarksville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug), possession of methamphetamine

Brandy M. Hack, 39, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Susan Lorian Earls, 43, Dunkirk, battery (no injury)

Jonathan Michael Wolfe, 43, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Justin William Wright, 26, Louisville, burglary

Rebecca Ann Smith, 45, Clarksville, warrant (felony), warrant

Damon W. Sturdivant, 33, Salem, warrant (misdemeanor)

Skyler Whitten, 25, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Calvin Levi Johnson, 19, Bedford, hold for U.S. Marshall

Tristan Mullins, 25, Otisco, hold for U.S. Marshall

Michael Allen Jackson, 41, Merriville, hold for U.S. Marshall

Joseph D. Harris, 60, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

Shawn Gallman, 58, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated, public indecency

Teresa Fawbush, 58, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine

Wyatt E. Temples, 25, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)

RELEASED

Marian Elizabeth Johnstone, 19, East Earl, PA, warrant (misdemeanor)

Ryan H. Hall, 30, Louisville, burglary, (released on his own recognizance)

Elijah Mueller, 21, Memphis, warrant (misdemeanor)

Shonda Berree McKim, 29, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person), disorderly conduct

Steven J. Birnell, 20, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

Corey Marquis Johnson, 43, Newman, GA, driving while intoxicated (released on his own recognizance)

Nicholas Antonio Jimenez, 26, no address listed, operator never licensed (released on his own recognizance)

Candace Joy Tanner, 36, Clarksville, domestic battery

Shaun Tyrone Miles, 37, Louisville, fraud (released on his own recognizance)

Tavion Taylor, 19, no address listed, possession or use of legend drug or precursor, operator never licensed

Damon W. Sturdivant, 33, Salem, warrant (misdemeanor)

Diego Matiom, 24, Clarksville, operator never licensed

Joshua W. Casto, 33, New Albany, domestic battery

Deantre L. Edwards, 26, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Lekesha M. Lane, 41, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Justin S. Flanigan, 38, Georgetown, possession of methamphetamine possession of a syringe, possession of a controlled substance

Edward J. Moore, 38, New Albany, possession of a syringe, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a narcotic drug

Steven W. Lovette, 51, New Albany, battery with moderate bodily injury, strangulation

John M. Capone, 37, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (prior)

Dayton M. Mullins, 19, Jeffersonville, possession of marijuana, carrying a handgun without a permit

Andrew B. Quinton, 51, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Dhan Kami, 34, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (manner that endangers)

Cody J. Watson, 27, New Albany operating without ever receiving a license

Matthew A. Porter, 48, Georgetown, driving while intoxicated

Michael A. Masters, 47, Georgetown, driving while intoxicated

Charkayla Aldridge, 28, Louisville, warrant

Brittney M. Miller, 37, Louisville, warrant

