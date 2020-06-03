CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Lizabeth Lynna Zachary, 34, Charlestown, warrant (felony), possession of syringe

Bryan H. Varney, 44, Jeffersonville, theft of motor vehicle, hold for other agency (felony)

Ricky F. Harris, 43, , no address listed, warrant (felony)

Brian O'Keefe Byrd, 36, Jeffersonville, battery to public safety official, intimidation to police officer, resisting law enforcement, public intoxication, disorderly conduct

RELEASED

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Amber C. Schoenbachler, 38, Fredricksburg, warrant

Richard C. Napier, 29, New Albany, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia

Leslie J. McDowell, 48, no address listed, possession of syringe

Ronald D. Rogers, 58, Magnolia, MS., driving while intoxicated, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

David Faulkenburg, 41, New Albany, warrant

Megan S. Doty, 31, no address listed, possession of methamphetamine

Lydia E. Miller, 25, Clarksville, possession of paraphernalia

Brian T. Sharp, 51, Floyds Knobs, resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness, leaving the scene of an accident

Jason W. Arnold, 39, Marengo, operating a vehicle while a habitual traffic violator

Richard D. Williams, 31, Louisville, warrant

RELEASE

William A. Addison, 34, Louisville, driving while intoxicated with prior

Christopher S. Applegate, 32, Austin, driving while suspended with prior

Martel W. Harraway, 27, New Albany, resisting law enforcement

