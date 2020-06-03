CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Lizabeth Lynna Zachary, 34, Charlestown, warrant (felony), possession of syringe
Bryan H. Varney, 44, Jeffersonville, theft of motor vehicle, hold for other agency (felony)
Ricky F. Harris, 43, , no address listed, warrant (felony)
Brian O'Keefe Byrd, 36, Jeffersonville, battery to public safety official, intimidation to police officer, resisting law enforcement, public intoxication, disorderly conduct
RELEASED
None
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Amber C. Schoenbachler, 38, Fredricksburg, warrant
Richard C. Napier, 29, New Albany, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia
Leslie J. McDowell, 48, no address listed, possession of syringe
Ronald D. Rogers, 58, Magnolia, MS., driving while intoxicated, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
David Faulkenburg, 41, New Albany, warrant
Megan S. Doty, 31, no address listed, possession of methamphetamine
Lydia E. Miller, 25, Clarksville, possession of paraphernalia
Brian T. Sharp, 51, Floyds Knobs, resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness, leaving the scene of an accident
Jason W. Arnold, 39, Marengo, operating a vehicle while a habitual traffic violator
Richard D. Williams, 31, Louisville, warrant
RELEASE
William A. Addison, 34, Louisville, driving while intoxicated with prior
Christopher S. Applegate, 32, Austin, driving while suspended with prior
Martel W. Harraway, 27, New Albany, resisting law enforcement
