BOOKED-IN
Rodney Wayne Carroll, 46, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Keith P. Mikulka, 55, Louisville, bestiality
Joseph Stanley Deaton, 33, Charlestown, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (felony)
Randy Juarez Thurman, 25, no address listed, burglary, theft from building
Todd Austin Masters, 28, Clarksville, strangulation, domestic battery
Herbert Dewayne Davis, 52, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Bryantt Johnson, 19, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Lindsey Nicole Culver, 36, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Deconko Pugh, 37, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor)
RELEASED
None
BOOKED-IN
Christopher D. Rakes, 43, New Albany, warrant
Rhonda L. Baker, 45, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Joshua C. Woods, 32, Georgetown, warrant
Jason M. Propes, 45, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
Scotty D. Jones, 42, New Albany, resisting law enforcement
Damien L. Pulce, 42, Louisville, resisting law enforcement using a vehicle
RELEASED
John A. Duce, 28, Louisville, warrant
Simon G. Chavez, 35, Clarksville, operating without ever obtaining license
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.