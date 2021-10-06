BOOKED-IN

Rodney Wayne Carroll, 46, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Keith P. Mikulka, 55, Louisville, bestiality

Joseph Stanley Deaton, 33, Charlestown, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (felony)

Randy Juarez Thurman, 25, no address listed, burglary, theft from building

Todd Austin Masters, 28, Clarksville, strangulation, domestic battery

Herbert Dewayne Davis, 52, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Bryantt Johnson, 19, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Lindsey Nicole Culver, 36, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Deconko Pugh, 37, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor)

RELEASED

None

BOOKED-IN

Christopher D. Rakes, 43, New Albany, warrant

Rhonda L. Baker, 45, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Joshua C. Woods, 32, Georgetown, warrant

Jason M. Propes, 45, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

Scotty D. Jones, 42, New Albany, resisting law enforcement

Damien L. Pulce, 42, Louisville, resisting law enforcement using a vehicle

RELEASED

John A. Duce, 28, Louisville, warrant

Simon G. Chavez, 35, Clarksville, operating without ever obtaining license

