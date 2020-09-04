BOOKED-IN
William McNicol, 38, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, driving while intoxicated (refusal)
David Lee Lovan, 42, New Albany, court order return
Sherry L. McIntosh, 35, Scottsburg, warrant (felony)
Amanda Sue Broy, 38, New Albany, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor), possession of controlled substance, Schedule V
David Wayne Carter, 38, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Tammy Sawyer, 41, Elizabethtown, KY, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)
Daniel Blaine Beckett, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
William August Wilt II, 34, Palmyra, warrant (felony)
Corey D. Zoeller, 26, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
John Franklin Waldrews, 25, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Justin Jordan Underwood, 24, Clarksville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II drug, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), warrant (misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine
Matthew Edward Leone, 40, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II drug, possession of controlled substance, possession or use of legend drug or precursor, visiting a common nuisance, controlled substance
RELEASED
Dionco L. Sheckles, 33, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor)
BOOKED-IN
Stephanie M. Mullins, 32, Palmyra, warrant (violation of parole)
Cynthia K. Miller, 51, New Albany, possession of controlled substance, hold for Clark County
Jeffery A. Asher, 39, no address listed, warrant (violation of parole)
Corey T. Jamison, 27, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Jermaine O. Garrett Jr., 22, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Nicholus A. Cowherd, 26, Jeffersonville, possession of syringe
Troy W. Zearing, 34, Clarksville, possession of hypodermic needle, possession of marijuana
RELEASED
None
