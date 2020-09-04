BOOKED-IN

William McNicol, 38, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, driving while intoxicated (refusal)

David Lee Lovan, 42, New Albany, court order return

Sherry L. McIntosh, 35, Scottsburg, warrant (felony)

Amanda Sue Broy, 38, New Albany, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor), possession of controlled substance, Schedule V

David Wayne Carter, 38, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Tammy Sawyer, 41, Elizabethtown, KY, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)

Daniel Blaine Beckett, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

William August Wilt II, 34, Palmyra, warrant (felony)

Corey D. Zoeller, 26, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

John Franklin Waldrews, 25, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Justin Jordan Underwood, 24, Clarksville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II drug, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), warrant (misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine

Matthew Edward Leone, 40, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II drug, possession of controlled substance, possession or use of legend drug or precursor, visiting a common nuisance, controlled substance

RELEASED

Dionco L. Sheckles, 33, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor)

BOOKED-IN

Stephanie M. Mullins, 32, Palmyra, warrant (violation of parole)

Cynthia K. Miller, 51, New Albany, possession of controlled substance, hold for Clark County

Jeffery A. Asher, 39, no address listed, warrant (violation of parole)

Corey T. Jamison, 27, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Jermaine O. Garrett Jr., 22, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Nicholus A. Cowherd, 26, Jeffersonville, possession of syringe

Troy W. Zearing, 34, Clarksville, possession of hypodermic needle, possession of marijuana

RELEASED

None

