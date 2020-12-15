CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Claude S. Dailey, 59, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Donovan R. Green, 21, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Brandon V. Miller, 22, Charlestown, battery (no injury)
Ashley J. Priddy, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Vincent Michael Morgan, 29, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)
Mikhail M. Gebroy, 37, Tarzana, CA, hold for US Marshall
Tania Gervacio, 30, San Diego, CA, hold for US Marshall
Denzael Jones, 28, Evansville, hold for US Marshall
Timothy Endre, 28, Indianapolis, hold for US Marshall
Michael Shawn Copson, 34, Hampton, VA, warrant (felony)
Regina Mae Hubert, 59, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
John F. Ingram, 56, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor), theft (shoplifting), possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction
Chad Allen Landers, 39, Sellersburg, possession of methamphetamine, warrant (felony)
Harold Damin Drury Sr., 61, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated
Ronald A. Patterson, 33, Louisville, resisting law enforcement, driving vehicle causing risk of injury, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
None
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Griffin L. Thompson, 21, Clarksville, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, driving while suspended (prior)
Sandra K. Danner, 61, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Dennis R. Merritt Jr., 47, Branchville, warrant (court order transfer), hold for Branchville Correctional Facility
Justice N. Stevens, 24, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
Zachary J. Karlin, 29, New Albany, domestic battery, strangulation
Nina F. O'Neal, 34, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Jacob D. Cline, 25, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine, operating without ever receiving a license
Mackenzie T. Mihalic, 33, Salem, possession of paraphernalia, possession of narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine
Christopher A. Mihalic, 41, Charlestown, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drug
Britteney L. Kintner, 34, Mauckport, needs to sign waiver of extradition for Meade County, KY
Jason A. Proctor, 35, no address listed, warrant
Jonathan H. Carden, 25, Louisville, intimidation, criminal confinement, resisting law enforcement
Amy M. Lyell, 44, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine
Joshua S. Adkins, 33, New Albany, possession of narcotic drug, possession of syringe
Charles C. Ullrich, 34, no address listed, warrant, possession of methamphetamine
James D. Eastridge, 47, Elizabeth, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction, driving while intoxicated, endangering
Christopher D. Hedges, 32, New Albany, driving while suspended with prior, resisting law enforcement
Lowell D. Frazier, 49, New Albany, driving while intoxicated, theft (firearm), felon in possession of a handgun, dealing in marijuana with prior, possession of marijuana with prior
Matthew B. Garvin, 26, New Albany, invasion of privacy
Jeremiah W. Brown, 33, Greencastle, court order transfer (hold for Putnamville Correctional Facility)
Marissa P. Belviy, 23, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, tracking with an inmate
Nigel A. White, 30, New Albany, trespassing
Demitrius E. Strain, 22, New Albany, warrant
RELEASED
RELEASED
Mathew D. Priddy, 19, New Albany, possession of a handgun without a license
Theodore R. Woodard II, 58, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Andrew Dunaway, 32, LaGrange, KY, public intoxication, failure to identify
Edib Pasanbegovic, 49, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (endangering)
Matthew S. Walter, 21, Lanesville, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction, driving while intoxicated (endangering)
Suzan L. Cox, 55, Floyds Knobs, driving while intoxicated
