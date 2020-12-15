CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Claude S. Dailey, 59, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Donovan R. Green, 21, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Brandon V. Miller, 22, Charlestown, battery (no injury)

Ashley J. Priddy, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Vincent Michael Morgan, 29, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)

Mikhail M. Gebroy, 37, Tarzana, CA, hold for US Marshall

Tania Gervacio, 30, San Diego, CA, hold for US Marshall

Denzael Jones, 28, Evansville, hold for US Marshall

Timothy Endre, 28, Indianapolis, hold for US Marshall

Michael Shawn Copson, 34, Hampton, VA, warrant (felony)

Regina Mae Hubert, 59, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

John F. Ingram, 56, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor), theft (shoplifting), possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction

Chad Allen Landers, 39, Sellersburg, possession of methamphetamine, warrant (felony)

Harold Damin Drury Sr., 61, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated

Ronald A. Patterson, 33, Louisville, resisting law enforcement, driving vehicle causing risk of injury, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

None

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Griffin L. Thompson, 21, Clarksville, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, driving while suspended (prior)

Sandra K. Danner, 61, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Dennis R. Merritt Jr., 47, Branchville, warrant (court order transfer), hold for Branchville Correctional Facility

Justice N. Stevens, 24, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)

Zachary J. Karlin, 29, New Albany, domestic battery, strangulation

Nina F. O'Neal, 34, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Jacob D. Cline, 25, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine, operating without ever receiving a license

Mackenzie T. Mihalic, 33, Salem, possession of paraphernalia, possession of narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine

Christopher A. Mihalic, 41, Charlestown, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drug

Britteney L. Kintner, 34, Mauckport, needs to sign waiver of extradition for Meade County, KY

Jason A. Proctor, 35, no address listed, warrant

Jonathan H. Carden, 25, Louisville, intimidation, criminal confinement, resisting law enforcement

Amy M. Lyell, 44, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine

Joshua S. Adkins, 33, New Albany, possession of narcotic drug, possession of syringe

Charles C. Ullrich, 34, no address listed, warrant, possession of methamphetamine

James D. Eastridge, 47, Elizabeth, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction, driving while intoxicated, endangering

Christopher D. Hedges, 32, New Albany, driving while suspended with prior, resisting law enforcement

Lowell D. Frazier, 49, New Albany, driving while intoxicated, theft (firearm), felon in possession of a handgun, dealing in marijuana with prior, possession of marijuana with prior

Matthew B. Garvin, 26, New Albany, invasion of privacy

Jeremiah W. Brown, 33, Greencastle, court order transfer (hold for Putnamville Correctional Facility)

Marissa P. Belviy, 23, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, tracking with an inmate

Nigel A. White, 30, New Albany, trespassing

Demitrius E. Strain, 22, New Albany, warrant

RELEASED

Mathew D. Priddy, 19, New Albany, possession of a handgun without a license

Theodore R. Woodard II, 58, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Andrew Dunaway, 32, LaGrange, KY, public intoxication, failure to identify

Edib Pasanbegovic, 49, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (endangering)

Matthew S. Walter, 21, Lanesville, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction, driving while intoxicated (endangering)

Suzan L. Cox, 55, Floyds Knobs, driving while intoxicated

