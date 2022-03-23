CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Quantel D. White, 22, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
Kelley Rogers, 58, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall
Jose Luis Castillo-Pardo, 37, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
Bennie Quanell Scott, 30, Jeffersonville, false reporting a threat, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Elijan A. Dickens, 31, Louisville, dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), neglect of dependent, visiting a common nuisance (sale of alcohol), warrant (misdemeanor)
Derron Douglas, 48, Clarksville, residential entry
Skyla Bell Judkins, 25, Charlestown, dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), visiting a common nuisance, neglect of dependent
Mercedes Lee Storms, 25, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Nathan Dean Privett, 46, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Aaron J. Wallen, 50, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug)
Jrome O'Neal Fitch, 21, Louisville, theft of motor vehicle, theft of firearm, unauthorized entry of motor vehicle used in a crime, operator never licensed, resisting law enforcement (suspect used a vehicle), criminal recklessness, reckless driving, criminal mischief, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Andre Eugene Click 56, New Albany, probation violation
Akartis King, 24, Anderson, hold for U.S. Marshall
Sanford R. Walker, 48, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated
Linda C. Brandenburg, 38, Salem, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug), possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Anthony Michael Cull, 52 Louisville, theft (motor vehicle), possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)
Russ G. Hostettler, 63, Memphis, driving while intoxicated (prior conviction within seven years)
Bobby R. Dunn, 76, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Keli Elizabeth Goomey, 38, no address listed, theft (motor vehicle), possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)
Brandon M. Crack, 26, no address listed, theft (motor vehicle), possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), hold for other agency (felony)
Patricia Elizabeth Fields, 29, no address listed, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Jennifer Renae Trew, 47, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)
RELEASED
Leo Thomas Stein, 37, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)
Gabriella A. Vincent, 32, Hanover, resisting law enforcement, assisting a criminal
Andrew David Langdon, 37, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass (prior conviction for same property), possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)
Tevin J. Robinson, 29, no address listed, unauthorized entry of motor vehicle
Mercedes Lee Storms, 25, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Jacobie Montrell Hamilton, 31, possession of methamphetamine
Shaun K. Kennedy, 35 Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Daniel L. McCarthy, 26, Owensboro, KY, warrant (violation of parole), warrant (failure to appear)
Ashley N. Mullins, 32, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Nettie M. Luckett, 68, New Albany, warrant (court order transfer)
Andre J. Carr, 22, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Rachel L. Thomas, 30, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)
Christopher L. Henderson, 42, no address listed, warrant (leaving the scene of an accident)
RELEASED
Louis W. Ladusaw, 49, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)
Roland E. Matheny, 46, Marengo, warrant (failure to appear)
