CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Quantel D. White, 22, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

Kelley Rogers, 58, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall

Jose Luis Castillo-Pardo, 37, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

Bennie Quanell Scott, 30, Jeffersonville, false reporting a threat, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Elijan A. Dickens, 31, Louisville, dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), neglect of dependent, visiting a common nuisance (sale of alcohol), warrant (misdemeanor)

Derron Douglas, 48, Clarksville, residential entry

Skyla Bell Judkins, 25, Charlestown, dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), visiting a common nuisance, neglect of dependent

Mercedes Lee Storms, 25, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Nathan Dean Privett, 46, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Aaron J. Wallen, 50, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug)

Jrome O'Neal Fitch, 21, Louisville, theft of motor vehicle, theft of firearm, unauthorized entry of motor vehicle used in a crime, operator never licensed, resisting law enforcement (suspect used a vehicle), criminal recklessness, reckless driving, criminal mischief, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Andre Eugene Click 56, New Albany, probation violation

Akartis King, 24, Anderson, hold for U.S. Marshall

Sanford R. Walker, 48, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated

Linda C. Brandenburg, 38, Salem, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug), possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Anthony Michael Cull, 52 Louisville, theft (motor vehicle), possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)

Russ G. Hostettler, 63, Memphis, driving while intoxicated (prior conviction within seven years)

Bobby R. Dunn, 76, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Keli Elizabeth Goomey, 38, no address listed, theft (motor vehicle), possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)

Brandon M. Crack, 26, no address listed, theft (motor vehicle), possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), hold for other agency (felony)

Patricia Elizabeth Fields, 29, no address listed, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Jennifer Renae Trew, 47, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)

RELEASED

Leo Thomas Stein, 37, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)

Gabriella A. Vincent, 32, Hanover, resisting law enforcement, assisting a criminal

Andrew David Langdon, 37, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass (prior conviction for same property), possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)

Tevin J. Robinson, 29, no address listed, unauthorized entry of motor vehicle

Mercedes Lee Storms, 25, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Jacobie Montrell Hamilton, 31, possession of methamphetamine

Shaun K. Kennedy, 35 Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Daniel L. McCarthy, 26, Owensboro, KY, warrant (violation of parole), warrant (failure to appear)

Ashley N. Mullins, 32, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Nettie M. Luckett, 68, New Albany, warrant (court order transfer)

Andre J. Carr, 22, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Rachel L. Thomas, 30, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)

Christopher L. Henderson, 42, no address listed, warrant (leaving the scene of an accident)

RELEASED

Louis W. Ladusaw, 49, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)

Roland E. Matheny, 46, Marengo, warrant (failure to appear)

Tags

Trending Video