BOOKED-IN

Edward Paul Fitch, 41, Houme, LA, warrant (felony)

Shierra Danielle Moore, 27, Clarksville, hold for other agency (felony)

Tori L. Elkins, 34, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony)

Benjamin Guy Partridge, 29, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)

Joshua Ojeda-Rivera, 28, Marysville, driving while intoxicated

Ivan Dee Mullins, 45, Otisco, witness contempt of court

Todd Michael Crane, 46, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Ceara Jante Johnson, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Darrell Lamont Dixon, 51, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Cody James Lee Flinn, 26, Clarksville, hold for other agency (felony)

Jessey Andrews, 46, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Ashley K. Robinson, 33, Clarksville, domestic battery, neglect of dependent

Justin Daniel Vaughn, 42, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Prentis Blackmon Jr., 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Keith Collins, 20, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Andrew Mark Whitten, 47, Jeffersonville, disorderly conduct, battery to public safety official engaged in official duties, public intoxication by alcohol

Jack Henry Payton, 22, Sellersburg, hold for other agency (felony), possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia

Mac A. Lewis, 45, Sellersburg, murder, attempted murder, criminal recklessness with weapon

Brandon Scott Spalding, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony

Adrian J. Wood, 46, no address listed, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia

Corey Wayne Hoffmeister, 30, Charlestown, theft of motor vehicle

Ashley V. Tyson, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Meagan Aliciah Fisher, 22, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Jillian Patterson, 43, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Daquan Anthony Green, 26, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Daniel Lee Lucas, 25, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Keith W. Gillespie, 38, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Nathan R. Branham, 23, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Gregory Thomas Hall, 55, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Paul Bryant Mattingly, 38, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Ronald Dale Ziehn Jr., 38, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Ricky Lee Cross, 45, Ramsey, invasion of privacy

Lucas James Collings, 37, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass (entering property after denied entry)

Carrie Jo Hays, 39, Mt. Washington, KY, warrant (felony)

Randy McCleery Jr., 43, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Elora Owens, 41, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Carrie Ann Elliott, 46, Sellersburg, trafficking with inmate with controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia

Austin R. Petty, 27, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)

David Wayne Schaefer, 48, Austin, warrant (felony)

Cody James Lee Flinn, 26, Clarksville, court order return

Russell R. Cook, 59, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Romelle Rachel Cole, 58, Memphis, warrant (felony)

Denae’Ja A. Ingram, 19, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

Adam Lee Logston, 42, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

Jalen R. Settles, 21, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

Cleveland D. Williams, 39, Louisville, warrant (felony), hold for U.S. Marshall

Jerome Anthony Miller, 61, Clarksville, pointing a loaded firearm, intimidation with a weapon

Lee B. Stultz, 56, Sellersburg, domestic battery

Alesha Dakota Farmer, 25, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Wendy Lee McGary, 50, New Albany, court order return

Michael Norman Bryant, 54, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall

Thomas Cody Collins, 29, Charlestown, contempt, resisting or delaying process, disobedience of process

Abdul W. Hadi, 33, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall

Jason Maniloff, 46, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Trinity Nakia Horn, 46, Otisco, warrant (felony), possession of methamphetamine

Martha L. Besse, 30, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Cody Lee Smith, 28, Underwood, burglary, resisting law enforcement

RELEASED

Mackenzie Paige Clinton, 21, New Albany, warrant (felony)

David Lee Wrighthouse, 58, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Kaitlyn S. King, 23, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Ronald McCray, 32, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Jeffrey A. Plowman, 32, Pekin, warrant (misdemeanor)

Brandy Brewer, 39, Jeffersonville, neglect of dependent, public intoxication

Daniel Alan Ott, 36, Floyds Knobs, driving while intoxicated

Lishay Smith, 31, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Doryssa L. Porter, 21, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

McKenzie Herron, 43, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor)

Marlone D. Calhoun, 35, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, domestic battery

Kelli Alexander Brendle, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

BOOKED-IN

Kevin Blair, 59, New Albany, warrant

Robin M. Dixon, 48, no address listed warrant (failure to appear)

Michael R. Bagshaw, 28, Clarksville, resisting law enforcement

Robert C. Kneer, 46, Clarksville, warrant (violation of parole)

Trisha R. Allen, 41, New Albany, warrant

Eric M. Word, 30, no address listed, warrant (violation of parole)

Angela K. Caulk, 50, warrant (failure to appear)

Alice M. McKinley, 61, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Jacob R. Crandall, 38, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Thomas L. Disher III, 59, no address listed, possession of paraphernalia

Shannon L. Houchin, 54, Paoli, dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, visiting a common nuisance

Christopher K. Fleenor, 33, Mitchell, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of syringe, dealing heroin

James G. Owens, 56, no address listed, warrant (violation of parole)

John S. Ferguson, 46, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)

Donna J. Hunt, 42, Louisville, warrant

Alisha A. Jennings, 42, no address listed, disorderly conduct

Dahlton L. Lambright, 24, Baytown, TX, public intoxication

Stephanie C. Rakes, 47, Charlestown, warrant (violation of parole)

Sara A. Ainsley, 38, no address listed, warrant

Cory A. Underwood-Kuhns, 44, no address listed, warrant

Adrian J. Wood, 46, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)

Robert S. Hunt, 55, no address listed, possession of methamphetamine

Daniel S. Melcher, 27, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Jamieson F. Westra-Scott, 39, New Albany, operating while intoxicated

RELEASED

Danielle N. Turner, 33, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (endangering)

Rayshad D. Whitrow, 34, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (manner that endangers)

Stewart R. Phillips, 45, New Albany, operating while intoxicated, operating without ever receiving a license

Whitney L. Duncan, 36, Louisville, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance

