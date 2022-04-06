BOOKED-IN
Edward Paul Fitch, 41, Houme, LA, warrant (felony)
Shierra Danielle Moore, 27, Clarksville, hold for other agency (felony)
Tori L. Elkins, 34, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony)
Benjamin Guy Partridge, 29, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)
Joshua Ojeda-Rivera, 28, Marysville, driving while intoxicated
Ivan Dee Mullins, 45, Otisco, witness contempt of court
Todd Michael Crane, 46, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Ceara Jante Johnson, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Darrell Lamont Dixon, 51, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Cody James Lee Flinn, 26, Clarksville, hold for other agency (felony)
Jessey Andrews, 46, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Ashley K. Robinson, 33, Clarksville, domestic battery, neglect of dependent
Justin Daniel Vaughn, 42, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Prentis Blackmon Jr., 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Keith Collins, 20, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Andrew Mark Whitten, 47, Jeffersonville, disorderly conduct, battery to public safety official engaged in official duties, public intoxication by alcohol
Jack Henry Payton, 22, Sellersburg, hold for other agency (felony), possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia
Mac A. Lewis, 45, Sellersburg, murder, attempted murder, criminal recklessness with weapon
Brandon Scott Spalding, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony
Adrian J. Wood, 46, no address listed, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia
Corey Wayne Hoffmeister, 30, Charlestown, theft of motor vehicle
Ashley V. Tyson, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Meagan Aliciah Fisher, 22, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Jillian Patterson, 43, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Daquan Anthony Green, 26, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Daniel Lee Lucas, 25, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Keith W. Gillespie, 38, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Nathan R. Branham, 23, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Gregory Thomas Hall, 55, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Paul Bryant Mattingly, 38, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Ronald Dale Ziehn Jr., 38, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Ricky Lee Cross, 45, Ramsey, invasion of privacy
Lucas James Collings, 37, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass (entering property after denied entry)
Carrie Jo Hays, 39, Mt. Washington, KY, warrant (felony)
Randy McCleery Jr., 43, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Elora Owens, 41, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Carrie Ann Elliott, 46, Sellersburg, trafficking with inmate with controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia
Austin R. Petty, 27, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)
David Wayne Schaefer, 48, Austin, warrant (felony)
Cody James Lee Flinn, 26, Clarksville, court order return
Russell R. Cook, 59, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Romelle Rachel Cole, 58, Memphis, warrant (felony)
Denae’Ja A. Ingram, 19, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
Adam Lee Logston, 42, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
Jalen R. Settles, 21, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
Cleveland D. Williams, 39, Louisville, warrant (felony), hold for U.S. Marshall
Jerome Anthony Miller, 61, Clarksville, pointing a loaded firearm, intimidation with a weapon
Lee B. Stultz, 56, Sellersburg, domestic battery
Alesha Dakota Farmer, 25, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Wendy Lee McGary, 50, New Albany, court order return
Michael Norman Bryant, 54, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall
Thomas Cody Collins, 29, Charlestown, contempt, resisting or delaying process, disobedience of process
Abdul W. Hadi, 33, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall
Jason Maniloff, 46, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Trinity Nakia Horn, 46, Otisco, warrant (felony), possession of methamphetamine
Martha L. Besse, 30, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Cody Lee Smith, 28, Underwood, burglary, resisting law enforcement
RELEASED
Mackenzie Paige Clinton, 21, New Albany, warrant (felony)
David Lee Wrighthouse, 58, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Kaitlyn S. King, 23, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Ronald McCray, 32, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Benjamin Guy Partridge, 29, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)
Joshua Ojeda-Rivera, 28, Marysville, driving while intoxicated
Jeffrey A. Plowman, 32, Pekin, warrant (misdemeanor)
Brandy Brewer, 39, Jeffersonville, neglect of dependent, public intoxication
Daniel Alan Ott, 36, Floyds Knobs, driving while intoxicated
Lishay Smith, 31, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Doryssa L. Porter, 21, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
McKenzie Herron, 43, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor)
Carrie Ann Elliott, 46, Sellersburg, trafficking with inmate with controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia
Austin R. Petty, 27, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)
Marlone D. Calhoun, 35, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, domestic battery
Kelli Alexander Brendle, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
BOOKED-IN
Kevin Blair, 59, New Albany, warrant
Robin M. Dixon, 48, no address listed warrant (failure to appear)
Michael R. Bagshaw, 28, Clarksville, resisting law enforcement
Robert C. Kneer, 46, Clarksville, warrant (violation of parole)
Trisha R. Allen, 41, New Albany, warrant
Eric M. Word, 30, no address listed, warrant (violation of parole)
Angela K. Caulk, 50, warrant (failure to appear)
Alice M. McKinley, 61, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Jacob R. Crandall, 38, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Thomas L. Disher III, 59, no address listed, possession of paraphernalia
Shannon L. Houchin, 54, Paoli, dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, visiting a common nuisance
Christopher K. Fleenor, 33, Mitchell, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of syringe, dealing heroin
James G. Owens, 56, no address listed, warrant (violation of parole)
John S. Ferguson, 46, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)
Donna J. Hunt, 42, Louisville, warrant
Alisha A. Jennings, 42, no address listed, disorderly conduct
Dahlton L. Lambright, 24, Baytown, TX, public intoxication
Stephanie C. Rakes, 47, Charlestown, warrant (violation of parole)
Sara A. Ainsley, 38, no address listed, warrant
Cory A. Underwood-Kuhns, 44, no address listed, warrant
Adrian J. Wood, 46, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)
Robert S. Hunt, 55, no address listed, possession of methamphetamine
Daniel S. Melcher, 27, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Jamieson F. Westra-Scott, 39, New Albany, operating while intoxicated
RELEASED
Danielle N. Turner, 33, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (endangering)
Rayshad D. Whitrow, 34, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (manner that endangers)
Stewart R. Phillips, 45, New Albany, operating while intoxicated, operating without ever receiving a license
Whitney L. Duncan, 36, Louisville, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance
