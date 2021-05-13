BOOKED-IN

Michael Anthony Currie, 30, Indianapolis, warrant (felony)

Therese L. Shepherd, 50, Henryville, warrant (felony)

Quintavius Patton, 26, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

William F. Ward, 49, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine

Lauren Michelle Peterson, 36, Clarksville, domestic battery, invasion of privacy

Bradley W. Hobbs, 33, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor)

Alexandria Marie Graham, 28, no address listed, warrant (felony)

Ashley J. Priddy, 29, Louisville, warrant (felony), possession of methamphetamine

Wesley S. Justice, 43, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), carry handgun without license, theft (motor vehicle)

Donald Ray Threedouble, 52, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Ruby Rodriguez, 31, Charlestown, resisting law enforcement, operator never licensed

Robin Hagan, 56, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person

Amanda G. Lawham, 32, Borden, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

William Ryan Densford, 37, New Albany, hold for other agency (felony)

Kyle Evan Moran, 33, Henryville, driving while suspended (prior conviction)

Corey Christopher White, 34, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor)

BOOKED-IN

Jonathan W. Eldridge, 22, no address listed, needs to sign waiver of extradition for Elizabethtown, KY

Nicole M. Hillen, 48, Columbus, warrant (violation of parole)

Jonathan S. Dzurbala, 44, Laconia, warrant (failure to appear)

Donald B. Roberts, 50, Corydon, warrant (failure to appear)

Justin W. Thompson, 31, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Marissa B. Sparks, 24, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)

Brittany S. Davey, 21, Clarksville, warrant (court order transfer), hold for Clark County

William R. Densford, 37, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Alexander L. Brummett, 23, Clarksville, warrant (court order transfer), hold for Clark County

Brittney M. Skaggs, 34, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of legend drug, possession of controlled substance, hold for Clark County

Raymond E. Neeley, 62, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (endangerment), leaving the scene of a crash

Aaron M. Nichols, 32, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Ryan A. Gathof, 23, Georgetown, driving while intoxicated, possession of a handgun without a license, possession of marijuana

Richard A. Arensman, 30, New Albany, warrant (court order transfer), leaving the scene of a crash

RELEASED

None

