BOOKED-IN
Michael Anthony Currie, 30, Indianapolis, warrant (felony)
Therese L. Shepherd, 50, Henryville, warrant (felony)
Quintavius Patton, 26, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
William F. Ward, 49, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine
Lauren Michelle Peterson, 36, Clarksville, domestic battery, invasion of privacy
Bradley W. Hobbs, 33, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor)
Alexandria Marie Graham, 28, no address listed, warrant (felony)
Ashley J. Priddy, 29, Louisville, warrant (felony), possession of methamphetamine
Wesley S. Justice, 43, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), carry handgun without license, theft (motor vehicle)
Donald Ray Threedouble, 52, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Ruby Rodriguez, 31, Charlestown, resisting law enforcement, operator never licensed
Robin Hagan, 56, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person
Amanda G. Lawham, 32, Borden, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
William Ryan Densford, 37, New Albany, hold for other agency (felony)
Kyle Evan Moran, 33, Henryville, driving while suspended (prior conviction)
Corey Christopher White, 34, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor)
BOOKED-IN
Jonathan W. Eldridge, 22, no address listed, needs to sign waiver of extradition for Elizabethtown, KY
Nicole M. Hillen, 48, Columbus, warrant (violation of parole)
Jonathan S. Dzurbala, 44, Laconia, warrant (failure to appear)
Donald B. Roberts, 50, Corydon, warrant (failure to appear)
Justin W. Thompson, 31, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Marissa B. Sparks, 24, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
Brittany S. Davey, 21, Clarksville, warrant (court order transfer), hold for Clark County
William R. Densford, 37, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Alexander L. Brummett, 23, Clarksville, warrant (court order transfer), hold for Clark County
Brittney M. Skaggs, 34, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of legend drug, possession of controlled substance, hold for Clark County
Raymond E. Neeley, 62, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (endangerment), leaving the scene of a crash
Aaron M. Nichols, 32, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Ryan A. Gathof, 23, Georgetown, driving while intoxicated, possession of a handgun without a license, possession of marijuana
Richard A. Arensman, 30, New Albany, warrant (court order transfer), leaving the scene of a crash
RELEASED
None
