Christopher Cleveland Cupp II, 23, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Cherok Ameer Douglas, 35, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Gregory Wayne Lee, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Adrian Alvarez, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

James William Pierce, 39, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Kristen Michelle Allen, 34, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated

Jonathan S. Childress, 30, Louisville, domestic battery

Rene Fernandez, 31, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

John Paul Faughender, 24, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Shaun T. Miles, 36, Louisville, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry

Adam Eugene Coulter, 53, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated

Kenneth Scott Devore, 26, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

BOOKED-IN

Christopher Todd Kestler, 30, New Albany, warrant

Austin Michael Whitman, 24, New Albany, domestic battery

Matthew Tyler Hobbs, 29, Sellersburg, warrant

Rollin B. Harper, 31, Elizabeth, warrant

Judson Keith Hoover, 50, New Albany, murder

Destiny Elizabeth Stockton, 19, Louisville, warrant

Andrew Landrum Jones, 33, New Albany, invasion of privacy, resisting law enforcement

Dontae D. Masden, 29, Louisville, warrant, resisting law enforcement

Kyle Joseph Castile, 24, New Albany, domestic battery

Ariel E. Castile, 26, New Albany, domestic

RELEASED

Janise Kimberly Cox, 31, Indianapolis, disorderly conduct, driving while intoxicated

