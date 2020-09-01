BOOKED-IN
Christopher Cleveland Cupp II, 23, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Cherok Ameer Douglas, 35, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Gregory Wayne Lee, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Adrian Alvarez, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
James William Pierce, 39, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Kristen Michelle Allen, 34, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated
Jonathan S. Childress, 30, Louisville, domestic battery
Rene Fernandez, 31, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
John Paul Faughender, 24, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Shaun T. Miles, 36, Louisville, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry
Adam Eugene Coulter, 53, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated
Kenneth Scott Devore, 26, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
None
BOOKED-IN
Christopher Todd Kestler, 30, New Albany, warrant
Austin Michael Whitman, 24, New Albany, domestic battery
Matthew Tyler Hobbs, 29, Sellersburg, warrant
Rollin B. Harper, 31, Elizabeth, warrant
Judson Keith Hoover, 50, New Albany, murder
Destiny Elizabeth Stockton, 19, Louisville, warrant
Andrew Landrum Jones, 33, New Albany, invasion of privacy, resisting law enforcement
Dontae D. Masden, 29, Louisville, warrant, resisting law enforcement
Kyle Joseph Castile, 24, New Albany, domestic battery
Ariel E. Castile, 26, New Albany, domestic
RELEASED
Janise Kimberly Cox, 31, Indianapolis, disorderly conduct, driving while intoxicated
