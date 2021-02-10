BOOKED-IN

Robert Arthur Endicott, 43, Indianapolis, warrant (felony)

Morgan Shelby Cash, 29, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Donaven T. Meadows, 24, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

Kyree B. Harris, 22, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

Joshua Loyd Richardson, 33, Hardinsburg, warrant (misdemeanor)

David Christian Timberlake, 41, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement (suspect used vehicle), theft of motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, driving while suspended with prior conviction

Alicia N. Stewart, 31, New Albany, theft (shoplifting)

Jason R. O’Connor, 45, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), warrant (felony),

Christopher Ferguson, 32, no address listed, carry handgun without license, public intoxication by drugs

Selena McLean, 65, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

Floyd W. Wright, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Timothy Poggel, 32, Austin, driving while intoxicated

BOOKED-IN

Michelle L. Harper, 38, New Albany, warrant

Jerri A. Cooper, 48, no address listed, criminal trespass

Cody D. Moffett, 26, Greenville, warrant (failure to appear)

Christopher S. Schneck, 46, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)

Alan L. Dodson, 31, New Washington, warrant

Wendell J. Copeland, 41, New Albany, warrant

Nicholas A. Hebner, 36, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated

Jason L. Coomer, 34 Borden, driving while suspended with prior

RELEASED

