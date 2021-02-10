BOOKED-IN
Robert Arthur Endicott, 43, Indianapolis, warrant (felony)
Morgan Shelby Cash, 29, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Donaven T. Meadows, 24, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
Kyree B. Harris, 22, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
Joshua Loyd Richardson, 33, Hardinsburg, warrant (misdemeanor)
David Christian Timberlake, 41, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement (suspect used vehicle), theft of motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, driving while suspended with prior conviction
Alicia N. Stewart, 31, New Albany, theft (shoplifting)
Jason R. O’Connor, 45, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), warrant (felony),
Christopher Ferguson, 32, no address listed, carry handgun without license, public intoxication by drugs
Selena McLean, 65, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
Floyd W. Wright, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Timothy Poggel, 32, Austin, driving while intoxicated
BOOKED-IN
Michelle L. Harper, 38, New Albany, warrant
Jerri A. Cooper, 48, no address listed, criminal trespass
Cody D. Moffett, 26, Greenville, warrant (failure to appear)
Christopher S. Schneck, 46, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)
Alan L. Dodson, 31, New Washington, warrant
Wendell J. Copeland, 41, New Albany, warrant
Nicholas A. Hebner, 36, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated
Jason L. Coomer, 34 Borden, driving while suspended with prior
RELEASED
None
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.