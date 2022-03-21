BOOKED-IN

Michael D. Broughton, 42, Buckner, KY, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Wilma E. Taylor-Saunders, 64, Goshen, warrant (misdemeanor)

Richard J. Berry, 25, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

Aristires Sanchez, 42, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person), leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, operator never licensed

Treshawn L. Tolley, 27, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Mauricio Carballo, 29, Spencer, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person), operator never licensed

Kevin Gerald Moreland, 55, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Breonna Gennette, 27, Paducah, KY, warrant (misdemeanor)

Ryan M. Luckett, 28 New Albany, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)

Gary Lee Hamilton, 42, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Tavon Jamal Hyman 32, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Kenneth B. Mobley III, 37 Otisco, theft, criminal trespass, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, trafficking with innate with controlled substance, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or II drug)

Joe Eddie Wilson, 61, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Daniel Stuehrenberg, 42, Greensburg, failure to appear for child support

Deana Shawn Smith, 50, no address listed, warrant (felony)

Steven Leon Freenan Jr., 33, Clarksville, domestic battery

Courtney Lyn House, 41, Clarksville, domestic battery

Larry Gene Cunningham, 64, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Kyle T. Nunn, 38, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)

John W. Hurd, 40, Lexington, warrant (felony)

Joshua E. Slaten, 35, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Gage Evan England, 27, Sellersburg, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (felony)

Shawn M. Barnett, 44, no address listed, warrant (felony), false identity statement

Brittney Holmes, 33, no address listed, warrant (felony)

Jennifer Torres, 38, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Gerardo Patino-Castro, 36, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Ibrahim Haji, 26, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Walter Hampton, 53, Louisville, warrant (felony)

David T. Simpson, 57, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Thomas South Jones, 50, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)

Christopher J. Boyd, 29, Jeffersonville, embezzlement (misappropriation of money, property or other entrusted in suspect’s care), warrant (felony)

Brandon Lee Singer, 30, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Louis Jagger Yunker, 29, Salem, driving while intoxicated

Isaiah Jawuan Black, 22, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Angela Marie Huddleston, 34, New Albany, warrant (felony), trafficking with innate with controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine

Leo Thomas Stein, 37, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)

Christopher Roy Scot, 31, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Gabriella A. Vincent, 32, Hanover, resisting law enforcement, assisting a criminal

RELEASED

Alan Stewart, 49, New Albany driving while intoxicated

Kyle Michelle Fraze, 24, Jeffersonville, invasion or privacy

Tamikka S. Lucius, 41, Madison, warrant (misdemeanor)

Matthew Dvorak, 22, Jeffersonville, theft (shoplifting)

Bridgett R. Powell, 32, no address listed, theft

Jessica Lynn Bratcher, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant

Devan J. Barrett Graves, 25, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Michael Reed, 22, no address listed, driving while intoxicated

Anthony Bonner, 31, no address listed, hold for other agency (felony)

Dallas Aaron Bowman, 42, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Thomas Dale Mozee, 66, New Albany, operator never licensed, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Eric M. Word, 30, New Albany, invasion of privacy

Danny L. Slider, 55, New Albany, warrant

Eric C. John III, 50, Louisville, needs to sign waiver for Louisville Metro

Kitti M. London, 59, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

Angel L. Brown, 38, Louisville, possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug

Cheryl L. Quinones, 53, Clarksville, public intoxication

Andrea L. Carroll, 51, Louisville, theft, false informing

Amber L. Roll, 28, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated

James W. Hanifen, 33, New Albany, needs to sign waiver for Oklahoma County, OK

Eddie L. Brown, 29, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Garret J. Roberts, 27, Georgetown, warrant (violation of parole)

Michael D. Miller Jr., 39, Jeffersonville, warrant

Wendy L. Landgraf, 51, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Bobby C. Brooks, 60, no address listed, warrant (violation of parole)

Jimmy J. Matlock, 29, New Albany, needs to sign waiver for Hardin County, KY

Jonathan L. Jones, 35, Scottsburg, warrant

Sherry M. Quisenberry, 45, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Aaron L. Dunn, 33, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

Edward J. Dominguez-Alvarez, 24, New Albany, warrant

Robin M. Dixon, 48, no address listed, criminal trespass

Adam W. Sears, 34, no address listed, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement

Cody J. Flinn, 26, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

Ruben Gonzalez, 42, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

Baldemar C. Rosas, 20, Madison, driving while suspended, theft, criminal mischief

Matthew B. Love, 35, New Albany, driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident

Brittany J. Howell-DeMotos, 28, New Albany, domestic battery

Richard E. Dietrich, 48, Floyds Knobs, possession of cocaine possession of syringe

Anthony M. DeMatos, 31, New Albany, domestic battery

Alisha A. Jennings, 42, no address listed, criminal trespass

Tammy A. Seeley, 49, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Lakin D. Gream, 24, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Ambrosio G. Flores, 44, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated

Olivia Stapp, 18, New Albany, driving while intoxicated, minor (possession of alcohol)

Elias Trejo Cruz, 32, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (manner that endangers)

Landis E. Guthrie, 27, Seymour, driving while intoxicated (manner that endanger)

Alejandrino Z. Torres, 58, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (manner that endangers)

Thomas D. Mozee, 65, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)

Mark A. Bonner, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)

