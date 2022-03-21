BOOKED-IN
Michael D. Broughton, 42, Buckner, KY, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Wilma E. Taylor-Saunders, 64, Goshen, warrant (misdemeanor)
Richard J. Berry, 25, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
Aristires Sanchez, 42, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person), leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, operator never licensed
Treshawn L. Tolley, 27, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Mauricio Carballo, 29, Spencer, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person), operator never licensed
Kevin Gerald Moreland, 55, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Breonna Gennette, 27, Paducah, KY, warrant (misdemeanor)
Ryan M. Luckett, 28 New Albany, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)
Gary Lee Hamilton, 42, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Tavon Jamal Hyman 32, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Kenneth B. Mobley III, 37 Otisco, theft, criminal trespass, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, trafficking with innate with controlled substance, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or II drug)
Joe Eddie Wilson, 61, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Daniel Stuehrenberg, 42, Greensburg, failure to appear for child support
Deana Shawn Smith, 50, no address listed, warrant (felony)
Steven Leon Freenan Jr., 33, Clarksville, domestic battery
Courtney Lyn House, 41, Clarksville, domestic battery
Larry Gene Cunningham, 64, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Kyle T. Nunn, 38, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)
John W. Hurd, 40, Lexington, warrant (felony)
Joshua E. Slaten, 35, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Gage Evan England, 27, Sellersburg, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (felony)
Shawn M. Barnett, 44, no address listed, warrant (felony), false identity statement
Brittney Holmes, 33, no address listed, warrant (felony)
Jennifer Torres, 38, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Gerardo Patino-Castro, 36, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Ibrahim Haji, 26, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Walter Hampton, 53, Louisville, warrant (felony)
David T. Simpson, 57, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Thomas South Jones, 50, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)
Christopher J. Boyd, 29, Jeffersonville, embezzlement (misappropriation of money, property or other entrusted in suspect’s care), warrant (felony)
Brandon Lee Singer, 30, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Louis Jagger Yunker, 29, Salem, driving while intoxicated
Isaiah Jawuan Black, 22, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Angela Marie Huddleston, 34, New Albany, warrant (felony), trafficking with innate with controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine
Leo Thomas Stein, 37, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)
Christopher Roy Scot, 31, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Gabriella A. Vincent, 32, Hanover, resisting law enforcement, assisting a criminal
RELEASED
Alan Stewart, 49, New Albany driving while intoxicated
Kyle Michelle Fraze, 24, Jeffersonville, invasion or privacy
Tamikka S. Lucius, 41, Madison, warrant (misdemeanor)
Matthew Dvorak, 22, Jeffersonville, theft (shoplifting)
Bridgett R. Powell, 32, no address listed, theft
Jessica Lynn Bratcher, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant
Devan J. Barrett Graves, 25, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Michael Reed, 22, no address listed, driving while intoxicated
Anthony Bonner, 31, no address listed, hold for other agency (felony)
Dallas Aaron Bowman, 42, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Thomas Dale Mozee, 66, New Albany, operator never licensed, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
BOOKED-IN
Eric M. Word, 30, New Albany, invasion of privacy
Danny L. Slider, 55, New Albany, warrant
Eric C. John III, 50, Louisville, needs to sign waiver for Louisville Metro
Kitti M. London, 59, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
Angel L. Brown, 38, Louisville, possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug
Cheryl L. Quinones, 53, Clarksville, public intoxication
Andrea L. Carroll, 51, Louisville, theft, false informing
Amber L. Roll, 28, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated
James W. Hanifen, 33, New Albany, needs to sign waiver for Oklahoma County, OK
Eddie L. Brown, 29, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Garret J. Roberts, 27, Georgetown, warrant (violation of parole)
Michael D. Miller Jr., 39, Jeffersonville, warrant
Wendy L. Landgraf, 51, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Bobby C. Brooks, 60, no address listed, warrant (violation of parole)
Jimmy J. Matlock, 29, New Albany, needs to sign waiver for Hardin County, KY
Jonathan L. Jones, 35, Scottsburg, warrant
Sherry M. Quisenberry, 45, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Aaron L. Dunn, 33, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
Edward J. Dominguez-Alvarez, 24, New Albany, warrant
Robin M. Dixon, 48, no address listed, criminal trespass
Adam W. Sears, 34, no address listed, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement
Cody J. Flinn, 26, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
Ruben Gonzalez, 42, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
Baldemar C. Rosas, 20, Madison, driving while suspended, theft, criminal mischief
Matthew B. Love, 35, New Albany, driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident
Brittany J. Howell-DeMotos, 28, New Albany, domestic battery
Richard E. Dietrich, 48, Floyds Knobs, possession of cocaine possession of syringe
Anthony M. DeMatos, 31, New Albany, domestic battery
Alisha A. Jennings, 42, no address listed, criminal trespass
RELEASED
Tammy A. Seeley, 49, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Lakin D. Gream, 24, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Ambrosio G. Flores, 44, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated
Olivia Stapp, 18, New Albany, driving while intoxicated, minor (possession of alcohol)
Elias Trejo Cruz, 32, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (manner that endangers)
Landis E. Guthrie, 27, Seymour, driving while intoxicated (manner that endanger)
Alejandrino Z. Torres, 58, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (manner that endangers)
Thomas D. Mozee, 65, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
Mark A. Bonner, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
