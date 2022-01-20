BOOKED-IN
Daniel Lee Collins, 53, no address listed, intimidation
Austin M. St. Clair, 37, Clarksville, possession or use of legend drug or precursor
Sarah L. Schimpff, 38, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Katherine Margaret Hunt, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Kaleb Michael Brown, 23, Jeffersonville, residential entry (burglary/breaking and entering)
James Edwin Horlander, 75, Jeffersonville, stalking, invasion of privacy
Joshua Carl King, 29, Henryville, warrant (felony)
Kristen Anne Nakayama, 29, Floyds Knobs, warrant (felony)
Shukri A. Sheikh-Hussein, 33, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Christopher M. Goodlett, 31, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Branden Lee Martin, 29, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Timothy Sinclair Powell, 38, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Robert Eugene Kaufman, 34, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Matthew David Grayson, 37, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Robert Mullins, 41, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Jamal Tyquan Simpson, 29, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Josh Cook, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor), released to Floyd County
Crystal L. Jellison, 61, no address listed, domestic battery (moderate bodily injury)
Terry Lee Jellison, 70, no address listed, domestic battery (moderate bodily injury)
Jason Emmons, 49, no address listed, criminal trespass (prior conviction for same property), embezzlement (misappropriation of money, property or other entrusted in suspect’s care), intimidation (Judge or Bailiff)
Jackie L. Martin, 45, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Zachary Michael Higdon, 24, Jeffersonville, dealing marijuana, hash oil or hashish, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia
Tammy J. Singleton, 48, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Julia K. Woods, 37, New Albany, battery (no injury)
Regina Burks Holloman, 60, Indianapolis, warrant (misdemeanor)
Cody Allen Randall, 25, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony), battery, resisting law enforcement
Soloman E. Williams, 42, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Nicholas G. Theobald, 20, Floyds Knobs, warrant (misdemeanor)
RELEASED
Shannon Faye Walker, 39, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine
BOOKED-IN
Christopher A. Jensen, 35, Georgetown, warrant (violation of parole)
Carvensue C. Wilcoxson, 35, New Albany, warrant (hold for Sampson Correctional Facility, NC)
Jonathan G. Rodgers, 35, Georgetown, invasion of privacy, interference in the reporting of a crime, resisting law enforcement
Michael D. Robb, 24, New Albany, invasion of privacy, leaving the scene of an accident
Charie N. Herron, 33, Louisville, possession of stolen property, possession of marijuana, possession of narcotic drug
Christopher J. Leidolf, 43, Georgetown, invasion of privacy
Daniel C. Ott, 27, Clarksville, auto theft
Savion L. Southers, 22, New Albany, possession of controlled substance, dealing marijuana, reckless driving, possession of marijuana
Erik E. Byers, 39, Floyds Knobs, warrant (failure to appear)
Kimberly M. Pool, 40, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Talli J. Houston, 43, Charlestown, warrant
Jessie L. Sloss, 52, Louisville, needs to sign waiver for Jefferson County, KY
William E. Ward, 50, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Jared A. Casey, 31, New Albany, warrant
Brandy D. Payton, 44, New Albany, warrant
Michael R. Test, 30, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Corbin A. Starks, 32, New Albany, identity deception (hold for Clark County), (hold for Louisville Metro)
James S. Ruffra, 52, New Albany, possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine
Brandon L. Murphy, 27, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Taylor A. Davis, 22, Charlestown, warrant (failure to appear)
David W. Clemons, 45, Salem, warrant (violation of parole), warrant (failure to appear)
Timberly O. Powers, 28, Austin, warrant (violation of parole)
Allison R. Shields, 24, Charlestown, warrant (violation of parole)
Shannon L. Houchin, 59, Paoli, warrant (failure to appear)
Duane A. Smith, 56, Greenville, TX, warrant (violation of parole)
RELEASED
Tracy M. Dixon, 29, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Isaiah A. Perry, 33, Georgetown, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, refusal to identify
Ashley N. Engleking, 35, Jeffersonville, possession of paraphernalia
Charles M. Stout, 39, Fredricksburg, driving while intoxicated
Wesley A. Ludwig, 30, Louisville, habitual traffic violator
Joshua A. Cook, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
