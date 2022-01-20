BOOKED-IN

Daniel Lee Collins, 53, no address listed, intimidation

Austin M. St. Clair, 37, Clarksville, possession or use of legend drug or precursor

Sarah L. Schimpff, 38, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Katherine Margaret Hunt, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Kaleb Michael Brown, 23, Jeffersonville, residential entry (burglary/breaking and entering)

James Edwin Horlander, 75, Jeffersonville, stalking, invasion of privacy

Joshua Carl King, 29, Henryville, warrant (felony)

Kristen Anne Nakayama, 29, Floyds Knobs, warrant (felony)

Shukri A. Sheikh-Hussein, 33, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Christopher M. Goodlett, 31, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Branden Lee Martin, 29, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Timothy Sinclair Powell, 38, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Robert Eugene Kaufman, 34, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Matthew David Grayson, 37, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Robert Mullins, 41, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Jamal Tyquan Simpson, 29, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Josh Cook, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor), released to Floyd County

Crystal L. Jellison, 61, no address listed, domestic battery (moderate bodily injury)

Terry Lee Jellison, 70, no address listed, domestic battery (moderate bodily injury)

Jason Emmons, 49, no address listed, criminal trespass (prior conviction for same property), embezzlement (misappropriation of money, property or other entrusted in suspect’s care), intimidation (Judge or Bailiff)

Jackie L. Martin, 45, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Zachary Michael Higdon, 24, Jeffersonville, dealing marijuana, hash oil or hashish, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia

Tammy J. Singleton, 48, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Julia K. Woods, 37, New Albany, battery (no injury)

Regina Burks Holloman, 60, Indianapolis, warrant (misdemeanor)

Cody Allen Randall, 25, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony), battery, resisting law enforcement

Soloman E. Williams, 42, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Nicholas G. Theobald, 20, Floyds Knobs, warrant (misdemeanor)

RELEASED

Shannon Faye Walker, 39, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine

BOOKED-IN

Christopher A. Jensen, 35, Georgetown, warrant (violation of parole)

Carvensue C. Wilcoxson, 35, New Albany, warrant (hold for Sampson Correctional Facility, NC)

Jonathan G. Rodgers, 35, Georgetown, invasion of privacy, interference in the reporting of a crime, resisting law enforcement

Michael D. Robb, 24, New Albany, invasion of privacy, leaving the scene of an accident

Charie N. Herron, 33, Louisville, possession of stolen property, possession of marijuana, possession of narcotic drug

Christopher J. Leidolf, 43, Georgetown, invasion of privacy

Daniel C. Ott, 27, Clarksville, auto theft

Savion L. Southers, 22, New Albany, possession of controlled substance, dealing marijuana, reckless driving, possession of marijuana

Erik E. Byers, 39, Floyds Knobs, warrant (failure to appear)

Kimberly M. Pool, 40, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Talli J. Houston, 43, Charlestown, warrant

Jessie L. Sloss, 52, Louisville, needs to sign waiver for Jefferson County, KY

William E. Ward, 50, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Jared A. Casey, 31, New Albany, warrant

Brandy D. Payton, 44, New Albany, warrant

Michael R. Test, 30, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Corbin A. Starks, 32, New Albany, identity deception (hold for Clark County), (hold for Louisville Metro)

James S. Ruffra, 52, New Albany, possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine

Brandon L. Murphy, 27, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Taylor A. Davis, 22, Charlestown, warrant (failure to appear)

David W. Clemons, 45, Salem, warrant (violation of parole), warrant (failure to appear)

Timberly O. Powers, 28, Austin, warrant (violation of parole)

Allison R. Shields, 24, Charlestown, warrant (violation of parole)

Shannon L. Houchin, 59, Paoli, warrant (failure to appear)

Duane A. Smith, 56, Greenville, TX, warrant (violation of parole)

RELEASED

Tracy M. Dixon, 29, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Isaiah A. Perry, 33, Georgetown, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, refusal to identify

Ashley N. Engleking, 35, Jeffersonville, possession of paraphernalia

Charles M. Stout, 39, Fredricksburg, driving while intoxicated

Wesley A. Ludwig, 30, Louisville, habitual traffic violator

Joshua A. Cook, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)

Tags

Trending Video