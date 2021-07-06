NEW ALBANY — A new shop in New Albany is serving cold treats ranging from classic ice cream cones to elaborate milkshakes.
Boomtown Kitchen, a downtown New Albany restaurant, has opened an ice cream shop called Boomtown Creamery in an adjoining space at 110 E. Main St.
The shop opened Wednesday, but it has been planned for a couple of years. The space had previously operated as District 22 Pizzeria, followed by the former Cox’s Hot Chicken restaurant before the opening of Boomtown Kitchen.
When couple Michelle and Andrew Collins started Boomtown Kitchen about two years ago, they were considering what to do with the neighboring space. They noticed that downtown New Albany didn’t have an ice cream shop, so they decided to open their own.
The shop offers 10 flavors of hand-dipped ice cream, and its “Boomshakes,” or massive milkshake concoctions, are among the highlights of the menu.
“Kids go crazy for [the milkshakes], and we have five children, and we thought that is something cool that we can bring that nobody does around here,” Michelle Collins said.
Since opening, she has found the “Strawberry Cheeseshake” and “Mega-S’more-Us” shakes have been the top sellers.
The cheesecake shake features strawberry cheesecake ice cream topped with a piece of cheesecake, strawberry wafer, strawberries and graham cracker crust around the rim.
The s’more shake has vanilla ice cream featuring marshmallow topping, graham crackers, hot fudge and a brownie topped with a torched marshmallow.
The shop also features other treats such as a cold brew coffee shake and floats with Big Red and root beer.
The ice cream shop draws many people from the amphitheater in downtown New Albany, Michelle Collins said, and they’ve stayed busy for the past week.
“I think it just brings family and friends, people with their kids together to enjoy a cold treat on a hot day,” she said. “
The shop is open seven days a week from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.