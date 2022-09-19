CHARLESTOWN — On Friday and Saturday afternoons, the Charlestown Public Library held a walk-in program about the Indiana Army Ammunition Plant and had a guest speaker from the Charlestown State Park.
Inside the library’s meeting room was a wide variety of items that came directly from the plant, which someone had donated to the library.
Michelle Adams, the librarian in charge of genealogy for the Charlestown-Clark County Public Library system, was one of the presenters of the program. She is extremely knowledgeable about the history of the ammunition plant and its impact on the local communities.
“We have a lot of history about the plant and the surrounding areas. I posted over 3,000 photos on Indiana Memory. The library has a wide variety of documents and photographs that came directly from the plant.”
Once a few viewers had assembled, Adams played a video, Charlestown Powder Plant 1940–1992, which was about the ammunition plant and its impact on Charlestown. It provided viewers with a detailed history covering the plant’s opening and closing, as well as everything in between.
In July 1940, The Courier-Journal announced an ammunition plant would be built in Charlestown. It was built on the land where the Rose Island amusement park once was. The site was also the home of many private residents and farmers. However, there was little resistance from those who were displaced because they were willing to make sacrifices for the war.
Manufacturers chose to build the plant in Charlestown because of its location near the Ohio River. Because of that, thousands of people came to Charlestown in search of jobs, and the town’s population increased. Construction of the building began in 1941 and only took nine months to complete.
The Hoosier Ordnance Plant was also constructed in 1941. The employees’ main purpose there was to create bags in which to contain the powders. Once each bag was full, it was sewn shut by hand.
Just like with most other manufacturing plants, the ammunition and ordnance plants employed a great number of people to work each step from the very beginning to the final result.
One of the things the plant was known for was smokeless powder, which was a granular substance instead of an actual powder. The plant produced 900,000 pounds of the substance in 1943, when the facility was at its peak.
Once WWII was over, the plant was considered a stand-by facility. Because of that, they laid off around 500,000 employees who worked at the branches.
During the Korean and Vietnam Wars, the plants were in operation again and produced more smokeless powder soldiers used during those conflicts. The factory also went through a few name changes during the 1950s and 1960s.
In 1978, construction began on the new black powder plant, which was almost entirely automated. Workers controlled machines using a remote control. The facility was put on stand by in 1983.
By 1989, overall production decreased, and there were more layoffs until the plant closed for good in 1992. After that, acres of land became the Charlestown State Park and other parts of the property became the River Ridge Commerce Center.
Jeremy Beavin from Charlestown State Park gave a lecture about the Indiana Army Ammunition Plant and showed participants various photos from the decades during which the plant was in operation. Charlestown then became nicknamed Boomtown because of the new population explosion.
“A lot of this is mostly numbers and statistics because I wasn't born yet. I didn’t live it,” he said.
The plant took up 19,200 acres in Charlestown, extending into Jeffersonville. There were three main facilities, the Indiana Ordnance Works Plant 1, the Indiana Ordnance Works Plant 2, and the Hoosier Ordnance plant, and 27,520 men worked on the construction of the buildings alone.
During the ‘80s, the Black Powder Manufacturing Facility produced much less powder and then was shut down. It was then rendered obsolete. Workers maintained the property until 1992, when there were plans for redevelopment. The Charlestown State Park was established in 1995 and has continued to grow over the last two decades.
Beavin said what he thinks should be done with the abandoned property.
“We’re wishing and hoping we can knock down the old buildings and machinery and make more space for a community recreational facility. We also have more plans for the park in the future," Beavin said.
