SOUTHERN INDIANA — Multiple Southern Indiana school districts offered updates this week on COVID-19 policies.
The Borden-Henryville School Corp. board voted Monday to continue the district’s mask requirement for another two weeks until Nov. 1. The district started the school year with optional masking, but in September, the board voted to approve a mask mandate after an executive order from Gov. Eric Holcomb that eases COVID-19 quarantine requirements for schools with mask requirements.
Borden-Henryville Superintendent Johnny Budd said he does not want masks to be a “long-term” solution, but he feels the “state has kind of tied our hands.”
He noted that state’s quarantine guidelines incentivize mask requirements as well as the negative effects of so many students being out on quarantine.
The board will reassess the policy at its Nov. 1 meeting to see if there are any updates from the governor on quarantine policies, Budd said, and they will also consider the level of COVID-19 spread in the community, which has been declining in recent weeks.
The district has faced 73 student cases and nine staff cases for the entire school year, according to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard.
A mask mandate remains in place for New Albany-Floyd County Schools, but the options moving forward were discussed at Monday’s meeting.
The district now follows a mask policy based on the state’s color-coded map tracking COVID-19 spread by county. As of Tuesday, the advisory level was orange, but if it drops to yellow or blue, masks would move to recommended but not required based on current policy.
Snyder outlined possible scenarios if the district were to move to the yellow category this Wednesday, at which point the Indiana Department of Health updates the color-coded map that is updated by the state. However, no decisions were made at Monday’s meeting.
Snyder also addressed confusion in the community regarding the county’s color code. Although Floyd County’s weekly score is yellow, the county must remain at the lower score for two consecutive weeks to reach the yellow advisory level, which is the metric the district is following.
The state’s incentivized quarantine policy has complicated the color-coded mask policy, according to Snyder.
“After we move to mandated masking and we were following our color-coded policy, then the Indiana Department of Health came out with an incentive that basically said, if you are a fully masked environment, then we will allow you to essentially suspend the quarantine protocols, which are required on the non-masked places,” he said. “So when that happened, that was a game-changer. That was a big game-changer.”
Snyder doesn’t want to see a “yo-yo effect” as the county jumps between advisory levels, and if the county reaches the yellow category, he would like to keep the mask mandate for the COVID-19 disease cycle of 10 to 14 days.
He suggests that if the district goes a disease cycle and remains in the yellow advisory level, the district would move to optional masking, he said.
“We want to make sure that it’s safe to come out,” he said.
Being fully masked simplifies protocols in schools, since quarantines are mainly based on transmission or close contact during lunch when students are not masked, Snyder said.
Around Labor Day, NAFCS was seeing more than a thousand students in quarantine, but before fall break, the district was at 129 students quarantined, according to Snyder. Students returned to school this week following a two-week break.
Masks are currently required in Greater Clark County Schools. Several weeks ago, Greater Clark Superintendent Mark Laughner announced in a message to parents that the masks will be required in the district through the duration of the governor’s executive order regarding quarantines.
If the governor’s order expires, the district would go back to the color-coded system adopted earlier in the school year. Like NAFCS, the policy involves masks requirements when the county is in the red or orange category and optional masking when the county is blue or yellow.
Silver Creek School Corp. continues to follow the mask mandate adopted in September in accordance with the state’s quarantine policies. Clarksville Community Schools has required masks since the beginning of the school year.
