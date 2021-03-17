CLARK COUNTY — Borden High School and Henryville High School both reached graduation rates above the state average in 2020.
The 2019-20 annual performance report for the former West Clark Community Schools was released this week.
The report, available on the Indiana Department of Education website, includes data from the school year before West Clark split into the separate Silver Creek School Corp. and Borden-Henryville School Corp.
The report features cumulative data for the former West Clark corporation, as well as data for individual schools.
The report does not include standardized testing data for the 2019-20 school year, since testing was canceled due to the pandemic.
Borden High School’s graduation rate was 88.7% for 2020, a drop from 93.6% in 2019. Henryville High School’s graduation rate increased from 87.5% in 2020 to 89.5% in 2019.
The average graduation rate in Indiana was 87.69% in 2020, which was an increase from 87.29% in 2019.
The letter grades for the schools were carried over from previous years due to a “hold harmless” agreement in Indiana — Borden High School received an A, and Henryville High Jr/Sr. High School received a B.
Lisa Gardner, director of curriculum and instruction at Borden-Henryville, noted that one reason for the drop in Borden High School’s graduation rate was the school’s intervention program for students with severe educational needs.
That population is usually on a different track from the diploma track, Gardner said, and several students aged out of the program during that school year.
“[They] are very successful in the workforce and do a lot of community service,” she said. “At that time, they aged out of the program and went to a new program with the state. It’s something that we pride ourselves on, but it often does impact the graduation rate.”
She was excited to see the graduation rate increase for Henryville High School, she said. She noted the expansion of programming at the junior and senior high school.
“Henryville worked very hard to create a lot of pathways to make sure students have more opportunities,” Gardner said. “We have a Project Lead The Way program we’re implementing to help students find college and career readiness and help the graduation rate as well.”
She said she was proud to see the high numbers of students who graduated with Core 40 diplomas and Core 40 with honors diplomas despite slight drops.
At Borden High School, 95.7% of students received a Core 40 diploma in 2020 compared to 97.7% the year before.
Of those students, 57.4% received a Core 40 with honors diploma in 2020 compared with 45.5% the year before.
At Henryville High School, 89.6% of students received a Core 40 diploma in 2020 compared to 90.5% the year before.
Of those students, 48.1% received an honors diploma in 2020 compared to 50.8% the year before.
She said the district is creating a “pathways team” to open up more career pathways for students in the next two years.
The district is also working to become STEM-certified in the next two years.
“We’ll create even stronger students who are going to be more prepared for college careers,” Gardner said. “There’s going to be a lot of growth in the upcoming years that we’re really excited about.”
Charlie Gardner, principal at Borden High School, said 2019-20 was a strong year for the school until COVID-19 hit, and the teachers and students “did a good job trying to learn on the fly.”
“We hated to end it that way, but we learned a lot of lessons with eLearning,” he said. “Overall, we felt like it was a success, and it helped us get ready for this year.”
