CLARK COUNTY — Community spread of COVID-19 has forced multiple Clark County schools to temporarily switch to eLearning.
The Borden-Henryville Community School Corp. will be moving to district-wide remote learning Wednesday through Friday due to staffing issues and the amount of students and staff under quarantine, according to Interim Superintendent Sam Gardner.
Greater Clark County Schools also announced Monday that starting today, Jeffersonville High School students will be eLearning for the remainder of the week due to the amount of staff under quarantine. The switch to eLearning does not apply to other schools in the district.
Multiple schools also moved to eLearning last week after facing significant staffing shortages related to COVID-19. Clarksville Community Schools is currently implementing a two-week eLearning period across the district, and students are scheduled to return next week.
Silver Creek Community Schools announced last week that Silver Creek Primary School and Silver Creek Elementary are eLearning until Tuesday, Nov. 24, due to staffing issues.
Gardner said the shortages of substitute teachers, transportation staff, food service staff, teaching aides and custodians due to quarantine are among the issues Borden-Henryville is facing.
"It's very challenging to be able to effectively operate safely with the number of people absent from work and the number of students and adults on quarantine," Gardner said.
Both Borden-Henryville and Greater Clark will reassess the situation this week to see whether the eLearning periods need to be extended.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.