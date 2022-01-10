CLARK COUNTY — Borden-Henryville School Corp. will move to eLearning for the rest of the week as the community faces high levels of COVID-19.
School is scheduled to resume in-person next Tuesday. Borden-Henryville Superintendent Johnny Budd said the district is seeing many positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff, as well as other illnesses.
As the district faces large numbers of people out on quarantine, staffing shortages are a major concern.
"We feel this is the best option right now mainly due to staffing concerns," Budd said. "We've just reached the point where we didn't think we'd be able to cover everything effectively with the numbers in the county still going up. We thought it might be best just to let everyone stay at home and try to stay stay healthy and get past it."
Budd said his objective is to keep classes in-person.
"At this point, we need everyone to do the best they can with eLearning, stay healthy and hopefully we'll be back next week in-person and remain that way for the rest of the year."
Last week, Clark County moved to the high-risk red advisory level on the state's color-coded map tracking COVID-19 spread.
Borden-Henryville will continue COVID-19 protocols such as mandatory masking upon returning. As of Monday afternoon, the district was still in the process of updating its COVID-19 dashboard, according to Budd.
