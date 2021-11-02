CLARK COUNTY — Masks are now optional at Borden-Henryville School Corp. as the school board updated the district's policies.
The Borden-Henryville board voted Monday to remove its mask mandate, which has been in place since September. The updated policy also outlines instances where a school or the entire district would move to a mask mandate or go to eLearning.
Borden-Henryville Superintendent Johnny Budd recommended the policy at Monday’s meeting, saying he wants to give families the choice whether to mask. The new policy went into effect Tuesday, but county health officials were uncertain whether the new quarantine policy follows state guidelines.
The school district started the school year with optional masking before moving to a mask mandate based on updated policies from the state that eased quarantine requirements for schools with mask mandates.
Students or staff who are symptomatic or waiting on COVID-19 test results should stay home, and the district will follow the Indiana Department of Health’s contact tracing measures, and those identified as close contacts could be quarantined, he said.
Budd said students may be exempt from quarantine if they are fully vaccinated, have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 90 days and if a mask was worn during the school day “by the individual deemed in close contact.”
“Those that would want to be exempt from quarantine should still wear a mask,” Budd said. “Otherwise, those without a mask would fall subject to the quarantine guidelines set forth by the state.”
According to the new policy, if a building or the district reaches a student positivity rate of 5% or more, Borden-Henryville would implement a mask mandate for the school and/or district for a minimum of two weeks. If a building or the district reaches a student positivity rate of 20% or more, Borden-Henryville would look to closure or eLearning for the school or district.
If Clark County reaches a 7-day positivity rate of 10% or higher, masks would be mandatory for a minimum of two weeks, and if the county’s 7-day positivity rate reached 20% or higher, the district would move to eLearning.
“Obviously this plan would be subject to change, and factors such as staffing could impact operations,” he said. “This will be monitored and reviewed weekly.”
Budd noted that the new policy differs from the state's guidance on masking and quarantines. According to the Indiana Department of Health, schools can lift quarantine protocols in fully-masked environments as long as close contacts remain asymptomatic, but this guidance specifically applies to schools with mask mandates rather than mask-optional schools.
Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said school districts "can't have a mask-optional policy and that sort of quarantine policy and be within the state guidance."
Yazel said the health department will communicate with Borden-Henryville as they determine what leeway districts have to make these type of decisions regarding quarantines.
"Our communication lines are open, and we'll talk and sort out what it all means," Yazel said. "We'll come up with a solution acceptable to the schools. We might find guidance from the state that they are not allowed to do it — I don't know."
Although Borden-Henryville sent its proposed policy change to the Clark County Health Department on Monday, there was not enough time to issue a recommendation before the board meeting, according to Yazel.
The district's updated quarantine policy could possibly be brought up Wednesday as the Clark County Health Department meets with local school leaders. Yazel also wants to discuss best practices in terms of COVID-19 policies, he said.
"I do think we need to have some discussions to make sure we're doing it the right way— we don't want to get back to a situation where 30% of kids are out on quarantine in a given time," he said.
As of Tuesday, there were no COVID-19 cases reported in Borden-Henryville, according to Budd. The district’s COVID-19 dashboard showed 10 total staff cases and 75 total student cases for the school year.
New Albany-Floyd County Schools has also returned to optional masking for students after several months of requiring masks. The district removed the mandate Oct. 21 after Floyd County moved from orange to yellow on the state’s color-coded map tracking COVID-19 spread.
Masks remain required at Greater Clark County Schools, Clarksville Community Schools and Silver Creek School Corp.
