CLARK COUNTY — Borden Henryville School Corp. is switching to at least two days of eLearning due to staffing issues related to COVID-19.
Borden-Henryville Interim Superintendent Sam Gardner confirmed Thursday that the entire district will switch to eLearning Friday and Monday due to positive COVID-19 cases at both campuses.
Next Tuesday was already scheduled as a day off, and on Monday, school officials will evaluate the situation to see whether additional eLearning days will be needed, Gardner said.
Gardner said as of mid-afternoon Thursday, approximately 60 people are quarantined across both campuses, including five or six adults.
"It was going to be very difficult for us to operate [Friday] and Monday," he said.
The decision was mainly driven by staffing shortages in terms of teachers and substitute teachers, Gardner said, and the staffing situation has also caused transportation issues.
School officials have been in close communication with the Clark County Health Department, Gardner said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.