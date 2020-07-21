CLARK COUNTY — The Borden-Henryville School Corp. is delaying the start of school for two weeks, board president Myra Powell confirmed.
The school board approved a change to the school district's calendar at Monday's meeting. School was originally set to begin July 29, but the first day for students is now Aug. 12 — teachers will return Aug. 10.
According to Powell, one of the reasons for the delay is that school district is still waiting to receive Chromebooks for students. The district is providing devices for all K-12 students this year, and school leaders wanted to wait until students have access to them so they can participate in virtual learning as planned.
Construction at school buildings has also been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Powell said. Air conditioning is not yet operational in all of the schools, and some of the materials needed by contractors have been delayed.
This story will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.