SOUTHERN INDIANA — The Silver Creek Community School Corp. and Henryville-Borden School Corp. are among the local districts preparing to begin classes Wednesday.
For both school districts, it will be their first time opening schools after the recent divorce of West Clark Community Schools, and the newly-formed corporations are facing the challenges of starting amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The two districts are beginning after a two-week delay to the start of the school year.
The New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated School Corp. is also beginning classes Wednesday. Greater Clark County Schools and Clarksville Community Schools already have opened. There have already been a number of positive COVID-19 cases reported at local schools, including multiple schools in Greater Clark.
SILVER CREEK
Silver Creek Interim Superintendent Clemen Perez-Lloyd said she is both excited and nervous to begin classes this week.
“I’m excited to get the opportunity to see the students and staff return to some kind of normalcy, but at same time, I’m nervous,” she said. “We have taken all precautions we could have, and we’re hoping it’s enough to keep us all safe.”
The district is offering both in-person classes and a virtual academy model — almost 600 students, or 20%, have enrolled in the virtual option, according to Perez-Lloyd. The virtual option will use a third-party vendor, but it will be taught by teachers inside Silver Creek Community Schools.
The district has protocols in place for COVID-19 cases in schools, including a flow chart of steps to take if a student or staff member tests positive or is showing symptoms, and Silver Creek has a COVID-19 response team that will help communicate information to families in a timely manner, she said.
“I want to reiterate that we all have to have individual responsibility,” she said. “By working in partnership with parents, that will help us encourage kids to follow the rules in the building. We’re feeling 100% positive that if we do what we need to do on a daily basis, we will remain open as long as possible.”
Due to high demand for electronic devices, the school district has not yet received Chromebooks to distribute to all of the students, Perez-Lloyd said. The devices were originally supposed to be available in time for the start of the school year, but they are now expected to arrive by the third week of August.
“For the ones that are doing virtual, we asked parents to communicate with us, and we have some [devices] on inventory,” she said. “We’re loaning them until we get the Chromebooks.”
The two-week delay allowed the district to have more time to prepare for both virtual and in-person learning, including preparing buildings for the start of school, Perez-Lloyd said. Classrooms, cafeterias and other spaces have been rearranged to allow for social distancing, and hallways have been marked to indicate new traffic patterns.
BORDEN-HENRYVILLE
Borden-Henryville Interim Superintendent Sam Gardner said he feels prepared but anxious about beginning classes this week.
“We have some uncertainties, but we’re looking forward to it,” he said. “I suspect we will have a few rough edges on the first day of school. I think we have a good plan, and if not, we’ll fix it and make it better.”
The school district also is offering both traditional classes and a virtual academy. The virtual option will be operated through a third-party, but families will still be in touch with teachers in the school district.
About 250 students, or about 12 to 13%, are enrolled in remote learning, according to Gardner.
He said Borden-Henryville is learning from neighboring districts as they respond to students and staff testing positive for COVID-19. He notes that the district has detailed contingency plans for positive cases, and it will be working closely with the Clark County Health Department when cases are reported within the schools.
“It’s not a matter of if we have a situation — it’s a matter of when,” Gardner said. “I think we’re prepared to deal with it when it occurs.”
Gardner said that over the past few weeks, the district has been preparing the school buildings so they are equipped with supplies for sanitation and cleaning, and classrooms and cafeterias have been set up for social distancing.
Borden-Henryville is also waiting on the arrival of Chromebooks, which were supposed to be distributed to students before the start of the school year. According to Gardner, the devices are now expected to be delivered to the district around Labor Day.
Those who signed up for virtual learning will be using their own devices until the Chromebooks can be distributed, Gardner said.
“This is something we’ve planned for a considerable length of time, and it affects both [Silver Creek and Borden-Henryville],” he said. “We hope to get them in and issued as soon as possible.”
