JEFFERSONVILLE — A Borden man is facing felony charges after police say he sexually assaulted a child under 14 years old.
Brayden Coke, 18, was arrested Monday and charged with a level 3 and a level 4 felony for child molesting, after an investigation by the Clark County Sheriff's Office. Court records show officers responded early Sunday to a report of a sexual assault, which is alleged to have happened two days before.
Police say when they spoke to the victim, the child recounted playing video games with Drayden when the defendant turned off the lights and forced himself upon the child sexually.
The victim told police of trying to fight off Coker and of screaming during the incident. At one point, someone knocked on the door and the child said Coker made them get dressed before opening it.
After the person had left, the child said the sexual abuse continued.
Court records show when police questioned Coker, he agreed to a give a written statement on what had happened. He said he had been playing video games with the victim when the child told Drayden it wanted to have sex with him. He said he wasn't thinking straight and agreed to have sex with the child. Drayden also told police that there had been no force involved, and that he knew that the child was under 14.
