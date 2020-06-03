JEFFERSONVILLE — A Borden man charged with child molestation and possession of child pornography has been sentenced in Clark County and remanded back to jail, after a plea agreement entered earlier this year.
James Barrient, 73, was sentenced Wednesday in Clark County Circuit Court No. 1 to 15 years with five suspended on a class B felony for child molestation, and two years each for two class D felonies for possession of child pornography. The sentences are to run concurrent and with the five years suspended on probation, means he will serve 10 years in prison.
Barrient was arrested in August 2018, after the victim, then an adult, reported information about sexual abuse that had occurred over an 11-year span when she was a child. She gave to investigators five SD cards she had found in Barrient's home, which contained more than 300 images and videos of the victim in various states of undress or being sexually abused by Barrient, the News and Tribune previously reported.
He was initially charged with two class A felonies for child molestation and two class D felonies for possession of child pornography, and held in Clark County jail on a $100,000 cash bond. He was released in January 2019 after making that bond. This January he entered a blind plea to the two class D felonies with the class A felony amended to a class B.
