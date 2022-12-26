COVINGTON, Ky. — Both northbound lanes of Interstate 71 in Kentucky have reopened, transportation officials said Monday.
A series of lane closures have been in effect on a portion of the interstate in Gallatin County since Thursday morning due to slick conditions from an artic front.
Gov. Andy Beshear warned residents Saturday to avoid the area after a series of accidents over two days caused significant traffic backups. At one point, highways officials said on social media that traffic on the interstate was backed up for 14 miles.
Road crews have continued to treat and plow the roadway and a single lane reopened Sunday, but both lanes were opened on Monday morning, the Transportation Department said.
Although temperatures were warmer, light snow was forecast for much of the state and could continue to make travel hazardous, officials said.
A temporary speed limit reduction of 45 mph on I-71 from Jefferson County to Boone County was to remain in effect through Monday, officials said.In a weather update Monday afternoon WAVE 3 News said a few flurries and patches of freezing drizzle were possible Monday night and overnight and cautioned drivers to watch for a few additional slick spots heading into Tuesday morning.
The forecast said lows Monday night would be in the 20s, so road salt would be effective in battling ice on roads.
Some clouds are expected on Tuesday, but will disappear through the evening hours. Highs will finally get above freezing as the area tops out in the mid 30s during the afternoon.Tuesday night looks partly cloudy and cold, with lows in the 20s. Highs will surge into the 40s on Wednesday thanks to a decent southerly wind and plenty of sunshine.
Most of the snow should be melted by Wednesday evening, leaving behind some bigger snow piles that will take some more time.
Nearly all of the snow is expected to be gone by Thursday afternoon when the temperatures are expected to get into the 50s.
Rain chances will slowly increase Thursday and Friday ahead of the next system that arrives this weekend.
Rounds of rain and 60s are expected by New Year’s Eve as an area of low pressure zips by to the north.
