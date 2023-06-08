NEW ALBANY — Bourbon Country Cannabis opened a second location in the area on Wednesday with a ribbon-cutting celebration.
The first location for Bourbon Country Cannabis is in Louisville. The New Albany store is at 217 Pearl St.
Both locations sell Hectare hemp products ranging from Delta 9 drinks, CBD sleep gummies, CBD pet products and more.
In addition to selling hemp products, the staff is ready to educate customers about the products they sell and the potential benefits the products have.
“We think the best wat to educate a consumer is to create an inviting, experiential-type retail store,” said Bart Miller, CEO of Hectare and Bourbon Country Cannabis. “Something that’s not intimidating, something that would invite a consumer to learn more about our products.”
Bourbon Country Cannabis acts as a dispensary for Hectare and its products.
Miller started the Hectare Cannabis Innovations four years ago in New Albany at the old firehouse on State Street but later moved to Louisville.
“Everything we sell is natural,” Miller said. “I think it’s important that we have a premium offering of products to consumers who may not understand the power of the cannabis plant.”
Knowing the difference between cannabis, hemp and marijuana is something that Miller and the store wants people to learn.
Cannabis is a plant that is going to be either marijuana or hemp, it all depends on the THC levels in the plants and products.
“We currently only sell natural-derived products from legal hemp plants,” Miller said.
“I would challenge consumers to learn more about cannabis and the therapeutic benefits of the plant and the products that are produced from cannabis,” Miller said. “The best way to do that is to come see us.”
The Hectare product has reached areas such as Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, Texas and Florida. They want to focus their Bourbon Country Cannabis Dispensaries in the Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee region.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.