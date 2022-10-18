The Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery, 137 E. Main St., New Albany, will sponsor the opening of a new exhibit surrounding the politics of identity and personhood, Friday, Oct. 21 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. As you navigate the restless political waters of our time, sometimes you need a space to discuss, vent, and come together as a community. The exhibit will run through Saturday, Nov. 12.
Artists from the Kentuckiana area do just that, uniting to explore the 21st century zeitgeist with themes like women’s rights, LGBTQ identity, Black Lives Matter, and more. This multimedia show fuses photography, sculpture, installation, fiber art, paintings, and collage in a moment of collective resistance on the issues that ignite our hearts and tempers.
Meet inside the gallery as you experience what happens when political consciousness touches the canvas or mingle outside in the Art Alley and listen to live band’s rendition of powerful protest songs throughout the decades.
Artists include: Ed White, Kim Wilhite, Michelle Newby Armstrong and Deborah Eller, Cheryl Ulrich-Barnett, Yeah Kok Cheow, Michelle Elisberg, Amy Gandell Fouts, Bernie Mudd-White, Keith Hampton, Neal Johnson, Mark Zanni, Lalana Fedorschak, Linda Erzinger, John Dillree, Tristan Buchanan, and Veronica Morris.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.