The Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery, 137 East Main St., New Albany, will showcase the works of amazingly talented artists Sept. 15 through Oct. 14.
Dedication and skill is in no short supply as long-time partners and first-timers alike share the spotlight in this group exhibition.
A multi-media delight, the show features works ranging from hand-made jewelry and textile collages to encaustics, photography, woodcut prints, and more all crafted by our local artists and craftsmen.
The opening reception will be Thursday, Sept. 15 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the gallery. Stop by to explore the many talents on display and enjoy live music, food and drinks.
Artists include Rex Laggerstrom, David Becker, Wendi Smith, Cheryl Ulrich-Barnett, Jim Bourne, Kim Wilhite, Shawna Khalily, Mary Hood, Sarah Cola, Richard Kopp, Karl Degraff, Chad Bolster, Paul Shrek, Dawn Middleton, Roxy Lintz, Kim Handy, Brian Jones, Ken Hayden, and Winfred Harrison.
