SELLERSBURG — A juvenile is hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle in Sellersburg this afternoon.
Clark County dispatch confirmed that the incident happened around 4 p.m. at the 600 block of South Indiana Avenue in Sellersburg (U.S. 31.)
Newsgathering partner Wave 3 reported that the boy was playing with others near Circle K when hit by the car, and did not have a heartbeat when emergency responders first arrived.
The Sellersburg Police Chief told Wave the child's heartbeat had returned and he had been taken to Norton Children's Hospital.
Tri-Township Fire & Rescue Chief Amir Mousavi confirmed the boy was initially taken to Clark Memorial Hospital in Jeffersonville. His condition is unknown.
Staff reporters Aprile Rickert and Tara Schmelz contributed to this story.
