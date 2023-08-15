SOUTHERN INDIANA – U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, an Indiana Republican who is among the GOP candidates running for governor in the 2024 election, criticized the Monday indictment of former President Donald Trump.
Trump and 18 others were indicted for attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
“Another week, another attempt by President Biden and his party’s prosecutors to put their leading political rival behind bars and interfere with the 2024 presidential election,” Braun said Tuesday. “President Biden’s weaponization of the justice system will cause irreversible damage to our nation and divide us further.”
