SOUTHERN INDIANA — Initial reactions to a report that a majority of the U.S. Supreme Court favors overturning Roe v. Wade largely followed political lines Tuesday.
On Monday, Politico reported on a draft opinion for a pending Supreme Court case considering Mississippi’s proposed ban on abortion after 15 weeks. The reporting indicates at least five justices support overturning Roe v. Wade. Conservatives hold a 6-3 majority on the Supreme Court.
U.S. Sen. Mike Braun issued a statement Tuesday morning in which he criticized those who leaked the draft opinion, and the Indiana Republican reaffirmed his opposition to abortion.
“The latest attack on the independence of the Supreme Court by the Democrat Party and the corporate media is shameful,” Braun said in his statement. “However, if the leaked opinion is accurate then today is a landmark day for the sanctity of human life in our country. I am 100% Pro-Life and pray it is true that the Supreme Court will follow through and save countless lives.”
Reversal of Roe v. Wade would give states more authority over regulating abortion. The Supreme Court is expected to make a ruling on the Mississippi case, which will likely also address Roe v. Wade, in June or July.
In anticipation of that ruling, more than 100 state lawmakers signed a letter on March 8 asking Gov. Eric Holcomb to call a special session of the Indiana General Assembly this summer. State GOP House and Senate leadership called for Holcomb to call a special session “should the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling expand Indiana’s ability to protect unborn children.”
Southern Indiana state senators Kevin Boehnlein, Gary Byrne and Chris Garten were among the GOP lawmakers to sign the letter. Local representative Karen Engleman also signed the letter, while fellow Republican Ed Clere did not.
The Kentucky General Assembly passed a law this year banning abortion after 15 weeks and adding other restrictions. The bill was vetoed by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, but state lawmakers overrode the veto. On Monday, a federal judge extended a temporary ban of the new law until May 19.
The Indiana Democratic Party referenced Tuesday a 2019 Ball State study finding that 17% of Hoosiers surveyed believe that abortion should be illegal in all cases. But researchers said in the study that those surveyed were “evenly split” on abortion, with 19% expressing support for abortion in all cases.
“Only 17% of Hoosiers support criminalizing abortion in all forms including rape, incest or life of the mother,” the Indiana Democratic Party stated in a news release. “If this SCOTUS opinion is true, the Indiana Republican Party will vote to do just that at the statehouse this summer. Their extreme partisanship will cost lives.”
