NEW ALBANY — Stimulus funding, health care and skilled labor were among the topics U.S. Sen. Mike Braun highlighted during a roundtable discussion Friday at Prosser Career Education Center.
The Indiana Republican toured the facility as part of his effort to visit each county in the state this year. He credited Prosser for its achievements and for providing students with opportunities to develop skills that Braun said are desperately needed in the workforce.
“Families had enough four-year degree graduates move back into the basement wondering why we didn’t do better in terms of directing kids into at least considering the options that you create here,” Braun said.
Rising costs for obtaining a four-year degree have forced many families to reconsider what were long-held beliefs for success and educational attainment, he continued. Braun cited experiences he had as a state legislator when he suggested educators needed to better understand the demand for labor versus the college-only path. He said those suggestions weren’t exactly met with open arms at the time.
“That is how oriented higher ed is toward that trajectory that gets pushed all the way down to the guidance counselor level,” Braun said.
Alan Taylor, director of career and technical education at Prosser, said students at the school combined to earn almost 10,000 dual college credits last year, the most of any vocational school in the state.
“That really is an amazing number,” Taylor said, as he credited Prosser’s partnerships with colleges in helping it to achieve that accomplishment.
The roundtable consisted of workforce development, work-based learning and education officials as well as Wendy Dant Chesser, president and CEO of One Southern Indiana.
They asked questions ranging from Braun’s position on climate control to extensions of unemployment and job-training benefits and programs.
The need for skilled labor statewide along with high-speed internet access for rural communities are two of the top-three issues Braun said he hears about the most from constituents. By far the top issue, Braun said, is health care.
“It costs us twice as much in this country as it does anywhere else, and you think for paying double the costs you’d have the No. 1 outcomes, and we are somewhere between 20 and 25,” he said in terms of comparing the U.S. to other countries.
Braun said eliminating “surprise billing” and controlling overall medical costs are essential to health care reform.
Other questions from roundtable participants focused on whether Congress can reach an agreement on another stimulus package during the lame-duck session. The House and Senate have approved different versions of a second stimulus package and as of Friday, had yet to reach a deal.
Braun said one sticking point is a lack of liability coverage for schools and businesses. Braun predicted that if the coverage is added, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is more likely to bring the package to a vote.
As of Friday afternoon, a potential stimulus deal was reported to include an eviction moratorium, additional funding for states and local governments and $300 per week in federal unemployment benefits.
Braun said that when a deadline approaches, members of Congress seem more inclined to work out a deal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.