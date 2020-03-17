JEFFERSONVILLE — The Clark County Commissioners have announced that all county offices will be closed for in-person business until further notice, to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
According to a news release, the Clark County Assessor, Auditor, Treasurer, Recorder, Clerk, Planning and Zoning, Surveyor, Veterans Services, Weights & Measures, Commissioners and the Clark County 4-H/Purdue Extension will suspend face-to-face business at 4:30 today, until further notice.
All scheduled meetings of the Clark County Government Board, Commissioners and Council are also canceled, to be rescheduled at a later date.
"As always, the health, safety and welfare of the employees and citizens of Clark County are the number one priority of the Clark County Commissioners," according to the release. "Please practice simple and safe hand-washing procedures and let's all do our part in slowing the progression of COVID-19."
Although residents will not be able to visit, the offices will still be in operation every weekday, some in a limited capacity. Residents can leave documents, applications, checks and other paperwork related to their courthouse business in a dropbox at the Court Avenue entrance. They are asked to put the papers in an envelope with their information and the office it's going to, and any other instructions. No cash payments will be accepted through the drop box.
The Clark County Planning and Zoning Office will still be able to process permit requests, which can be done electronically or through regular mail, according to a news release from Clark County Planning & Zoning Executive Director Stasia Franklin. The supporting documentation can be scanned and attached in email. But they are not set up for online payments and cannot accept cash during this restricted time. Staff will be available by phone but are asked to use email to communicate whenever possible.
"We understand the inconvenience this causes our residents and customers, but your health and the health of our staff is of the utmost importance during this time, according to the release. "Please check our website frequently for any further changes. Thank you and remember, we are all in this together."
Anyone with questions for other offices can find the list at www.co.clark.in.us/.
The Clark County circuit courts remain on a limited operating basis, following an emergency order by the Indiana Supreme Court last week.
