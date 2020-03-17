CLARK COUNTY — The Clark County Health Department has confirmed the first positive case of COVID-19 in the county.
Clark County Health Officer Eric Yazel said the patient is a woman in her late 50s who had been in contact with a positive case in Louisville. She is currently in the ICU at Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany.
According to a news release, the patient is a Humana employee, working at the Waterfront Tower in downtown Louisville, East Plaza, 17th floor. Louisville’s second presumptive positive case last Wednesday was a man who works in the same building, newsgathering partner Wave 3 previously reported. Employees were sent home following the first positive test.
The Clark County case had been identified as a possible contact before arriving at Baptist Health Floyd and proper protocols were taken from her entering the emergency department to admission.
“At this point, COVID-19, aka coronavirus, has arrived in our community,” Clark County Health Officer Eric Yazel stated in the release. “The theory of six degrees of separation comes to mind, which contends that because we are linked by chains of acquaintance, you are just six introductions from any other person on the planet.
“Our best defense continues to be social distancing.”
Floyd County confirmed its first two cases of coronavirus Sunday and Monday, and an epidemiological investigation showed the first patient had been at several large gatherings within the past two weeks — two color guard competitions at Floyd Central High School, a service at Northside Christian Church, and at Caesar’s Casino of Southern Indiana on eight occasions.
Clark County has now begun its own investigation into the Clark County patient’s travel history over the past two weeks, but Yazel said preliminarily at least, it doesn’t appear that the patient may have been around many people during that time.
“I think when we hear these cases we immediately start thinking of exposure and who they might have contacted,” Yazel said. “Let’s think about this patient. These are our citizens that are getting sick, first and foremost. Let’s take a moment and think about their friends and family before we start thinking about their exposure to us.”
There is no widespread testing available in Southern Indiana for the coronavirus, and a positive test does not change the treatment, the release states. If symptoms are severe, a person may be hospitalized.
The release directs people to contact their primary care physician or urgent care, by phone, if they have symptoms of the coronavirus. People without a primary care physician or who are uninsured can contact LifeSpring Health Systems at 812-280-6606 or the Family Health Centers of Southern Indiana at 812-283-2308.
No one should arrive without first calling, to ensure staff are ready with proper precautions in place to help mitigate the potential spread of the disease.
IU Health offers free virtual screening for Hoosiers by downloading the app “IU HEALTH VIRTUAL VISITS.”
To receive essential updates from the Clark County Health Department, text “healthinfo” to 888777. For more updates, follow the Indian State Department of Health at www.in.gov/isdh.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.