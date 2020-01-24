Fatal fire Floyd County
Buy Now

Firefighters battle a fire at 709 Mills Lane in Floyd County in the early morning hours Friday. At least one person has died in the blaze, according to Sgt. Ryan Houchen with Lafayette Township Fire Protection District.

 Sgt. Ryan Houchen, Lafayette Township Fire Protection District

FLOYD COUNTY — A fire this morning at 709 Mills Lane in Floyd County has claimed at least one life.

Sgt. Ryan Houchen, public information officer with Lafayette Township Fire Protection District, reports that his agency assisted New Chapel Fire Company at the scene.

Georgetown Township Fire Protection District and Greenville Township Fire Protection District also assisted.

No other information on the fatal fire is available at this time.

This story will be updated.

Tags

Recommended for you