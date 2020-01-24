FLOYD COUNTY — A fire this morning at 709 Mills Lane in Floyd County has claimed at least one life.
Sgt. Ryan Houchen, public information officer with Lafayette Township Fire Protection District, reports that his agency assisted New Chapel Fire Company at the scene.
Georgetown Township Fire Protection District and Greenville Township Fire Protection District also assisted.
No other information on the fatal fire is available at this time.
This story will be updated.
