JEFFERSONVILLE — Flames engulfed a portion of Goodwood Brewhouse on Friday.
According to Sgt. Justin Ames of the Jeffersonville Department, crews were dispatched at 3:23 p.m. Around 25 firefighters responded to the call.
No rescues were required, with no injuries being reported at this time.
"Crews are working to gain control of the fire," Ames said in a statement. "The fire seems to be contained to the third-floor roof area."
JFD fire marshals will conduct an investigation once the fire is under control.
Spring Street extending from Market Street to Riverside Drive is currently closed to traffic.
The building at 134 Spring St. has seen renovations in the past year.
This story will be updated.
