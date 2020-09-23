LOUISVILLE (WAVE) — A grand jury on Wednesday afternoon will present its report on the deadly raid on Breonna Taylor’s apartment, WAVE 3 News has learned.
The 26-year-old was shot five times and left bleeding to death on the floor of her hallway back more than six months ago.
The report will be delivered via Zoom and will take place at 1:15 p.m. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is expected to speak after that grand jury presentation.
Officers were serving a warrant related to a narcotics investigation just after midnight on March 13.
Cameron’s office took over the investigation in May. Protesters have crowded city streets for the nearly four months since; pro athletes, public figures and other celebrities also have called for the arrests of the officers involved in Taylor’s death.
Sgt. Jon Mattingly and detectives Myles Cosgrove and Brett Hankison were placed on administrative reassignment following the shooting, per department protocol. Hankison was later fired for “blindly” shooting 10 rounds into Taylor’s apartment from outside, according to his termination letter.
WAVE 3 News reported that Cameron was to present his office’s findings to a grand jury, which would then recommend whether to indict any or all of the officers.
In addition to Mattingly, Cosgrove and Hankison, a fourth officer could hear his name mentioned when Cameron takes the podium Wednesday. Joshua Jaynes, who wrote the original warrant that led officers to Taylor’s apartment, also is being investigated.
