HAMILTON COUNTY — A frustrating day of being unable to seat any Hamilton County jurors in a Clark County murder trial has resulted in both sides calling uncle.
Jury selection started this morning in the case of Joseph Oberhansley, 38, charged with the murder and rape of 46-year-old Tammy Jo Blanton in September 2014.
Clark County court staff confirm jury selection in Hamilton County has been called off. A pretrial conference will be scheduled to decide a new county from which to select a jury. The trial will now be held in January or February.
This was the second round of jury selection in this case for state and defense attorneys; a mistrial was declared on the first full day of testimony nearly two weeks ago, when a witness gave prohibited information on the stand.
This story will be updated.
