FLOYD COUNTY — One person is hospitalized at University of Louisville Hospital after being shot by police early Monday near Floyd Central High School.
Indiana State Police are investigating the shooting that occurred in a residential area. It stemmed from an incident that started around 1 a.m. Monday, according to ISP Sgt. Carey Huls. The individual was shot by a Floyd County Sheriff's deputy or deputies, Huls noted in a news release.
The person who was shot was taken to University of Louisville Hospital. The condition of the person has not been released.
This story will be updated.
