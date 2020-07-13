BREAKING: Police have taken into custody the person sought in connection with a morning shooting and carjacking in Utica. The arrest happened without incident.
Earlier story
UTICA — Police are searching for a suspect they say was involved in a car jacking and shooting this morning.
"[Police are] attempting to locate Christopher Applegate in reference to a shooting which occurred on Upper River Rd, Utica this morning at approximately 8:45 a.m.," according to a post on the Clark County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. "Christopher Applegate was last seen in the Utica area wearing a red shirt, red baggy pants, and possible has a busted lip. DO NOT APPROACH APPLEGATE if located, he should be considered ARMED and DANGEROUS. Contact 911," the post read.
Jeffersonville City Police posted a notice on its Facebook page, alerting people in the area of River Ridge to an active search underway by city and county officers along with Indiana State Police.
Clark County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Scottie Maples said the agency responded just before 9 a.m. on the reported incident.
He said the suspect crashed a car on River Road in Utica and when a passer-by stopped to assist, carjacked that person and then soon crashed that vehicle, as well, before fleeing.
Another individual suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound and was transported to University of Louisville Hospital.
