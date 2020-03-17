CLARK COUNTY — West Clark Community Schools has announced the suspension of in-person classes for the week after its spring break due to coronavirus.
West Clark will switch to eLearning from March 30 to April 3, according to a press release. The school district began its two week spring break on Monday.
Students will complete their assignments at home and communicate with teachers using a learning management system.
Teachers will be consistently available online from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and will check messages intermittently until 2:30 p.m. every day. Teachers will work with students electronically to provide assistance and help with individual needs.
Food service will be available for pickup at each campus Monday through Friday, and the staff will offer a drive-thru service from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Borden, Henryville and Silver Creek campuses.
Spring sports practice will be allowed with parent waivers, and groups will need to meet in small groups and practice social distancing. All field trips in and out of state are canceled until further notice.
The school district will evaluate the situation determine if further closures are needed.
